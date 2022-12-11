Around the Diocese: December 11, 2022
Living Nativity Held as Part of Christmas Events at the University of Saint Francis
Provided by Reginald Hayes
Members of the University of St. Francis community portrayed the living Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3 as one of the many special events going on in celebration of Christmas. The living Nativity is in honor of the Christmas creche tradition begun by St. Francis in 1223, which reenacts the birth of Christ.
Queen of Angels Holds Appreciation Dinner for Volunteers
Chris Lushis
Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, hosted a volunteer appreciation dinner on Friday, Dec. 2 for all those who have offered their time and energy to assist the parish community throughout the last several years. The event was organized by Laverne Gladieux, Christy Etter, Desirée Hilger, and Sheila Gillett, with the assistance of Laurie Reynolds. Emceees for the event were Father Spenser St. Louis, Pastor, and Dennis Wiegmann, Principal, who expressed their gratitude for the generosity of the Queen of Angels parish family.
Spanish Mass offered in Columbia City
Photos by Sarah Walter and José Aguilera
COLUMBIA CITY – Father José Arroyo celebrated the first Spanish Mass at St. Paul of the Cross in Columbia City on Sunday, Nov. 27. More than 60 people were in attendance with varying backgrounds and ethnicities. During the Mass, Father José baptized a Mexican-American baby girl to add to the day of celebration.
Creches on Display
Photos by Francie Hogan
FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis offered tours of the Brookside Mansion with a focus on more than 90 creches on loan and part of the permanent collection. This one in the drawing room is on loan from Antoinette V. Murray.
* * *
