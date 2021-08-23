Around the Diocese: August 22, 2021 Julie Asher

Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, renews vows

WESTCHESTER, Ill. – Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, renewed her vows with the Adrian Dominican Sisters for three years during a Vespers service Aug. 1 in Chicago. Celebrating with Sister Katherine were sister friends and the newly elected leadership team of the Catherine of Siena Mission Chapter, Sisters Mary Jane Lubinski, OP, Mary Priniski, OP, and Mary Soher, OP.

“There’s so much uncertainty right now,” Sister Katherine said. “It was very moving to be able to say that I have the path ahead of me, recommitting myself at this time. This is an invitation to keep on my journey with the Adrian Dominican Sisters and to continue to discover how God is calling me in my life.”

A native of Fort Wayne, Sister Katherine was serving as coordinator of the Bishop Donald Trautman Catholic House at Gannon University, Erie, Pennsylvania, at the time of her entrance into the congregation. Since her first profession in 2018, she has ministered in Mission Integration at Regina Dominican High School, an all-girls high school founded and sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters and located in Wilmette, Illinois.

Sister Katherine said she is looking forward to beginning a new ministry: refugee resettlement in New Haven, Connecticut, which will involve helping refugees to find their way in their new homes and to meet their basic needs as they become adjusted to life in the United States.

She described religious life as an adventure. “If there’s anything I have experienced in these last six years it is that religious life is very full of surprises,” she said. “Part of the mystery of religious life is discovering where God is calling us out of the community, and how often it takes us to unexpected places. It can sometimes be hard, but it’s always a place that is full of grace.”

Hispanic Ministry plans night of worship and healing

FORT WAYNE – Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend invite everyone to ¡Viva! Tu encuentro con Jesús — Noche de Alabanza y Sanación (Your Encounter with Jesus — Night of Worship and Healing). Hispanic Ministry will host this event Friday, Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne. Join in worship, testimonies, adoration and confession.

Special guests will include Father Agustino Torres CFR, a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal based in the Bronx, New York, and the founder of Corazón Puro, an organization dedicated to forming young people. The evening will feature music from bilingual singer-songwriter Kairy Marquez, and Bishop Rhoades will be present for adoration.

Food trucks will be on-site from 5-8 p.m. There is a $10 entrance fee for those ages 15 and older. Children are free.

While this event will be primarily Spanish-language, all are invited to join in food, fellowship, praise and healing. For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/viva.

¡Viva! leads into this year’s Diocesan World Youth Day, which will take place the following day also at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne and featuring, among others, the same special guests. This year’s local World Youth Day experience includes music, food trucks, speakers, activities, games and eucharistic exposition and Mass with Bishop Rhoades. For more information, visit diocesefwsb.org/youth-conference.

