Around the Diocese: August 18, 2019 Todays Catholic

‘The Worn Out Shoes of Saint Katharina’

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center will host a retreat titled “The Worn Out Shoes of Saint Katharina: A transformational symbol for our contemporary society,” Oct. 18-19 in Donaldson.

Led by Sister Nkechi Iwuoha, PHJC, the retreat focuses on following Jesus through the symbol of St. Katharina’s worn-out shoes. Worn throughout her life, St. Katharina’s shoes remain a strong symbol of service today, signifying hope, joyful service and devotion to serving others in Christ; yet her shoes also bear the marks of storms she weathered.

Options available for this overnight retreat include double occupancy at $130, single occupancy at $110, and a commuter rate of $50. All options include meals, refreshments, time for personal prayer and reflection, and an e-book copy of Sister Nkechi’s book, “Walking in the Wisdom of Worn Out Shoes of Blessed Catherine Kasper: A Symbol of Transformation.”

Register at Lindenwood.org or call 574-935-1780 for more information. A part of The Center at Donaldson, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Conference for engaged couples

FORT WAYNE — A daylong conference for engaged couples Sept. 21 at the Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, will explore the many dimensions of Christian married love and is geared for couples marrying in the Catholic Church.

Topics that will be covered include the three essential characteristics of married love; communication and intimacy in marriage; an introduction to Pope St. John Paul II’s theology of the body; sex, as the body language of married love; the meaning of responsible parenthood and the practice of natural family planning; building a strong partnership as spouses, the spirituality of Christian marriage; and the Christian family as the church of the home.

This conference fulfills in part the requirement for marriage preparation for couples marrying in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The schedule for the day is from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.; cost is $90 per couple.

For more information or to register online, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Marriage-Preparation.

Forever Learning Institute experiences to resume

SOUTH BEND — Stores are filling up with backpacks and thermoses, but back to school isn’t just for kids. Michiana’s own Forever Learning Institute is offering senior adults over 118 classes this fall on just about every topic imaginable. Care to learn a new language, play the ukulele, or brush up on computer skills? Or maybe The Psychology of Personality or Pickleball 101 are more some people’s speed.

Unlike other schools, Forever Learning offers students and instructors the opportunity to explore interests they are passionate about and share this excitement with like-minded learners. Classes are held at the main campus in the parish center of St. Therese, Little Flower Church, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, at Southfield Village and at numerous partner organizations throughout Michiana.

Students may view all course offerings online at www.foreverlearninginstitute.org or stop by the FLI office to pick up a course guide. Guides are also available at all St. Joseph County and Mishawaka Public Libraries.

Registration at Forever Learning Institute begins Tuesday, Aug. 27. Classes will begin Monday, Sept. 9. Students may register for classes by mail or in person at the Forever Learning Institute, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend.

For more information contact Eve Finnessy, executive director, at 574-282-1901 or eve@foreverlearninginstitute.org.

Christ Child clothing center opens for year

SOUTH BEND — The Christ Child Society Clothing Center, 308 S. Scott St., South Bend, opened for the 2019-20 school year Aug. 7.

Clothing is available for children from birth to 12 years, including new winter coats, gloves and hats, jeans and shirts, uniform pants and shirts, underwear, socks and athletic shoes. Infants receive a tote bag full of clothing, blankets, a hand-knit sweater set and baby supplies. Families at or below 130% of the poverty level are eligible for clothing. They can obtain a referral form from one of over 30 agencies including Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul and Women’s Care Center, as well as South Bend, Mishawaka, Penn-Harris-Madison and Catholic schools.

The clothing center will be open every Wednesday until Christmas, as well as five Sundays and two Tuesday evenings in order to accommodate the more than 3,000 children in St. Joseph County who will receive clothing this year. Since the clothing program began, CCS has clothed over a quarter-million children.

CCS is the only organization in the area that provides a complete set of all-new winter clothing to under-resourced children.

Young adult road trip to Inheritance Conference

MISHAWAKA — Young adults of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are invited on a road trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Oct. 12-13. The participants will attend Inheritance Conference 2019 on Saturday and explore “Brew City” on Sunday.

Inheritance 2019 consists of powerful TED-style talks and workshops given by nationally known Catholic speakers that are relevant to the lives of young adults. Catholic musicians will lead everyone in song and prayer throughout the day. On Sunday, participants will attend Mass, tour the Basilica of St. Josephat, visit the “Historic Third Ward” neighborhood, peruse the public market and maybe tour a local brewery.

The group departs from South Bend Saturday morning and will stay overnight in a nearby hotel, driving back on Sunday evening.

Tickets to the conference are $35 until Sept. 1. Hotel rooms are $28-$112 and most meals are included. More information is available at www.diocesefwsb.org/yam-conferences or contact Sean Allen at sallen@diocesefwsb.org.

