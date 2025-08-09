Around the Diocese: August 10, 2025 Todays Catholic

Nearly 100 people took a bus trip with Father Tony Steinacker, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul and St. Mary parishes in Huntington, to Appleton, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 22, to surprise Father Ron Rieder at his retirement home in celebration of Father Rieder’s 90th birthday. Father Rieder, who served as pastor of SS. Peter and Paul for 33 years before retiring, turned 90 on Friday, July 25. As part of the early birthday surprise celebration, a proclamation from Huntington Mayor Richard Strick was also read declaring July 25 to be “Father Ron Rieder Day” in Huntington and expressing deep gratitude for his “extraordinary ministry, leadership, and unwavering service” to the church and to the community. – Photos provided by Father Tony Steinacker

Spanish Mass Highlights Angola Community

* * *