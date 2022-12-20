Around the Diocese at Christmastime: December 25, 2022 Todays Catholic

Living Nativity and Advent Prayer Service Held in Huntington

Dozens of people braved the cold to take part in an Advent Prayer Service with a Living Nativity at St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington on Sunday, Dec. 18. Along with the actors, there was a camel, pony, llama, and goats for attendees to interact with as part of the event. — Nicole Hahn

Bishop Dwenger Students Hold Live Nativity to Raise Funds for Charity

A drive-through live Nativity was held at Bishop Dwenger High School on Saturday, Dec. 3. Students collected a free-will offering for Women’s Care Center and raised $781. Clubs and groups that participated this year were Student Council, Spirit Club, the Girls Softball Team, Spanish Club, Choir, Band, and S.E.A. Club. The Girls Softball Team members were shepherds with the live animal petting area with sheep and goats. — Provided by Mindy Cochran

Wreath Laying

Kendallville Knights of Columbus Council 7839 hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Gaspar del Bufalo’s Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. As part of the ceremony, 16 members of the Rome City American Legion Honor Guard performed a 21 Gun Salute and played Taps. Father Louis Fowoyo of St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church led prayers and then blessed the wreaths. — Provided by Charlie Kuhn

Queen of Peace Parish Holds St. Nicholas Breakfast

More than 70 children enjoyed pancakes, mini doughnuts, and a hot chocolate bar at the annual St. Nicholas Breakfast at Queen of Peace parish on Saturday, Dec. 3. After breakfast, the children wrote letters to Santa, took photos with Santa, made crafts, and enjoyed time playing and spending time together. — Provided by Judi LaViolette

St. Nicholas Celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul School

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the feast day of St. Nicholas, the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School cafeteria staff and St. Nicholas himself spread an abundance of Christmas cheer on campus by serving a St. Nicholas lunch and delivering handmade goodies to staff members. — Provided by Regina Zedaker

Annual Christmas Food Drive at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church Helps Those in Need

Members of the St. Louis Besancon Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society spent time on Saturday, Dec. 10, packing boxes for their annual Christmas Food Drive. Boxes are delivered to parishioners who are homebound, grieving, in need, and those who just “need an extra hug” every year. — Provided by Darrel Dodane

Students Raise Money for Fort Wayne Rescue Mission

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School students collected more than $1,600 for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission by selling bracelets. R.E.A.C.H (Rescue Everyone Always with a Caring Heart) was the message on the bracelet. Principal Lois Widner and the creator of the bracelets, 8th-grader Natalia Kleinrichert, are seen here on Dec. 12 holding the check for the Rescue Mission. — Provided by Lois Widner

Jesse Tree Service Held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School

Every Advent, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School students participate in a Jesse Tree Service. The service, held on Friday, Dec. 2, allowed students to focus on Jesus’s family tree, bringing to life the preparation God had to bring His Son, Jesus, into the world on Christmas. — Provided by Regina Zedaker

