Around the Diocese: April 24, 2022 Todays Catholic

Pysanky egg painting workshop offered

FORT WAYNE — Karen Eckrich will be offering a workshop for those interested in learning how to create Pysanky eggs at St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Wayne on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is only $10 to make these traditional Ukrainian decorative eggs and overages will be donated to Catholic Relief Services’ Ukraine efforts. Only ten spots are available, so reservations must be made via email or phone: [email protected] or 260-744-4393.

New Editorial Director named

NOTRE DAME – Josh Noem has been named Editorial Director for Ave Maria Press. Noem serves as Senior Editor at Grotto Network, an initiative of the University of Notre Dame that is pioneering new approaches to digital evangelization. He is the author of “The End of Ending,” which took first place in the Catholic Media Association book awards in 2021. He and his wife, Stacey, are active parishioners at St. Joseph Parish, South Bend. Noem officially will join Ave on May 20.

