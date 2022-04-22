Todays Catholic
Around the Diocese: April 24, 2022

Pysanky egg painting workshop offered

FORT WAYNE — Karen Eckrich will be offering a workshop for those interested in learning how to create Pysanky eggs at St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Wayne on April 23 from   9 a.m. to noon. The cost is only $10 to make these traditional Ukrainian decorative eggs and overages will be donated to Catholic Relief Services’ Ukraine efforts. Only ten spots are available, so reservations must be made via email or phone: [email protected] or 260-744-4393.

New Editorial Director named

NOTRE DAME – Josh Noem has been named Editorial Director for Ave Maria Press. Noem serves as Senior Editor at Grotto Network, an initiative of the University of Notre Dame that is pioneering new approaches to digital evangelization. He is the author of “The End of Ending,” which took first place in the Catholic Media Association book awards in 2021. He and his wife, Stacey, are active parishioners at St. Joseph Parish, South Bend. Noem officially will join Ave on May 20. 

Chris Schuhler, Assistant Principal at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Fort Wayne, was honored by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, who presented her with a Certificate of Excellence for displaying the qualities and dedication of a servant-leader committed to making a positive difference in her community. Schuhler has been involved at the school for 25 years and began as a resource teacher before moving into the role of Assistant Principal.

At their March meeting, the Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild in Auburn assembled and donated Easter baskets to St. Martin’s Clothes Closet in Garrett, which serves all of DeKalb County. A total of 66 baskets were put together – 12 for infants and 54 for children ages two through 10. The baskets contained clothes, pajamas, toys, books and candy. Also, approximately 40 treat bags were filled and donated to Catholic Charities of Auburn.

