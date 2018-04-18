Around the Diocese: April 22, 2018 Todays Catholic

Diocese to participate in Disabilities Expo

FORT WAYNE — The Ministry for Persons with Disabilities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will participate for the first time in Fort Wayne’s ninth annual Disabilities Expo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Diocesan staff and members of the grassroots ministry Building Inclusive Parishes will be on hand to discuss initiatives in parishes and across the diocese.

There is no cost to attend the expo, but parking is $5.

For more information contact Mary Glowaski at 260-399-1458 or mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org.

Find spirituality, mission as a Providence Associate

SAINT MARY-OF- THE-WOODS, IND. — Men and women who would like to enhance their spirituality may wish to consider a deeper relationship with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of- the-Woods, Indiana, by becoming a Providence Associate. The Sisters of Providence are accepting applications until May 31 for those who would like to become a Providence Associate in the coming year.

Providence Associates are women and men of diverse faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their unique gifts and talents with others while walking with the Sisters of Providence.

The Providence Associate relationship with the Sisters of Providence began in 2007. Currently, there are more than 250 Providence Associates in the United States and Taiwan.

Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate-associates and their companions learn and share about Providence spirituality.

Accepted candidates attend an orientation at Saint Mary-of- the-Woods in October. Following the orientation, the candidate and companion then usually meet once a month.

Anyone who feels called to create a more just and hope-filled world with the Sisters of Providence may contact Providence Associate Co-Director Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or email ddillow@spsmw.org, or visit ProvidenceAssociates.org for more information.

Bishop Luers student receives state science fair accolades

FORT WAYNE – Bishop Luers High School sophomore Jessica Hartmus of Roanoke received a certificate for the Most Outstanding Exhibit in Materials Science at the 30th annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair in Indianapolis on March 24. Her project, “The Fine Art of Oxidation — Development of Titanium Anodizing as an Art Medium,” had taken a first-place ranking at the Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair, giving her the opportunity to showcase her project at the state science exhibit.

Hartmus noted in the description of her project that in the U.S. educational system, there has been a push for science, technology, engineering and mathematics; however, in recent years, there is a push to also incorporate fine arts.

“The idea to use titanium anodizing as an art form helps to bridge the gap between science and art, but typical titanium anodizing requires a large monetary investment to practice the art,” Hartmus said. “In addition, the basic arts-and- crafts project within the Huntington 4-H program is highly competitive and encompasses nearly 10 percent of all non-animal projects.”

Hartmus worked to design a cost-effective titanium anodizing process by testing different grades of titanium, surface preparations, application solutions, brushes, masking methods, and voltages to attain a range of colors. She chose multiple different ways to do the art and based her choice on the consistency and controllability of results as well as the cost of each material.

“After these tests, I have successfully developed a way for titanium anodizing to be implemented into both a personal art project and an art classroom in a safe, cost-effective and creative way,” she concluded.

School Lunch Heroes to be honored on May 4

FORT WAYNE — Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School’s nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the school will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 4. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to 30 million of America’s students each school day.

At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, these dedicated ladies will be recognized at all three lunch periods with special gifts, cards and treats. The students will also be wearing special stickers reminding them of the special day.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Lois Widner. Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.

Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com.

The School Nutrition Association is a national, non-profit professional organization representing more than 57,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. To find out more about today’s school meals, visit www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.

Saint Joseph High School named to Catholic Education Honor Roll

MANASSAS, Va. – Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, has been recognized as a Catholic Education Honor Roll School. The national Honor Roll program is directed by the Cardinal Newman Society and has recognized over 300 high-performing Catholic high schools nationwide since the program’s inception in 2004.

Saint Joseph High School engaged in a thorough internal and external review of its comprehensive program offerings before being awarded this status. It has received specific recognition for its strong integration of Catholic identity throughout its efforts, including the integrity of its mission, the strength of its community and its rich spiritual life. The Honor Roll also recognizes the school’s efforts at integral formation of the minds, bodies and spirits of its students, as well as its comprehensive academic program, which seeks to instill a Christian vision of the world and human wisdom and culture.

“The Honor Roll is a helpful tool for families and benefactors in recognizing the quality of a Catholic high school,” said Patrick J. Reilly, president of the Cardinal Newman Society. “It is external validation that a school is both focused and successful in meeting the high calling of Catholic schools to serve the well-being and salvation of students and to serve the common good.”

Dr. Denise Donohue, coordinator of the Honor Roll, stated, “We are very pleased to have Saint Joseph High School join in the nationally recognized ranks of excellence; this is a select group. The school has well-demonstrated they are successful in meeting the key principles that guide Catholic education.”

Saint Joseph High School Principal Susan Richter remarked, “It is great affirmation for Saint Joe to be recognized by the Catholic Education Honor Roll. This distinction confirms our commitment to the mission of Catholic education. I applaud the leadership, administration, students, parents, teachers and staff for their hard work in assuring that a strong Catholic identity permeates all that we do in preparing our students to be future leaders in both society and the Church.”

More information on Saint Joseph High School is available at www.stjoe.k12.in.us/. More information on the Catholic Education Honor Roll is available at honorroll@CatholicEducationHonorRoll.org.

