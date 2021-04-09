Around the Diocese: April 11, 2021 Todays Catholic

Dr. Scott Hahn to speak at Holy Cross College

NOTRE DAME — Holy Cross College has announced that Dr. Scott Hahn, nationally and internationally known for his talks on a wide variety of topics related to Scripture and the Catholic faith, will speak on the weekend of April 23-24. He will give a presentation Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m., in the Pfeil Center Arena titled “Saint Joseph: Silent Knight, Holy Knight.” On Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m., he will speak on “It is Right and Just: Why the Future of Civilization Depends on True Religion.” Brunch will be available Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Pfeil Center Arena. After each session, Dr. Hahn will host a bookstore and signing in the Pfeil Center Board Room.

Hahn has been awarded the Father Michael Scanlan, T.O.R., Chair of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he has taught since 1990. He is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. From 2005 to 2011, he held the Pope Benedict XVI Chair of Biblical Theology and Liturgical Proclamation at St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. From 2014 to 2015, he served as the McEssy Distinguished Visiting Professor of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization, University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois.

He is the bestselling author of numerous books, including “The Lamb’s Supper”; “Reasons to Believe”; and “Rome Sweet Home,” co-authored with his wife, Kimberly. Some of his newest books are “The First Society,” “The Fourth Cup,” “Romans: A Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture,” “The Creed,” “Evangelizing Catholics,” Angels and Saints,” and “Joy to the World.”

Hahn received his Bachelor of Arts degree with a triple major in theology, philosophy and economics from Grove City College, Pennsylvania, in 1979. He earned a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 1982, and a Ph.D. in Biblical Theology from Marquette University in 1995. He has 10 years of youth and pastoral ministry experience in Protestant congregations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, Kansas and Virginia and is a former professor of theology at Chesapeake Theological Seminary. He was ordained in 1982 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, Virginia, and entered the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil, 1986.

Due to COVID-19 protocols there are a limited number of tickets available for in-person viewing of the presentations. A livestream link will be posted on the HCC website close to the event date. Tickets for the Friday event are available at https://stpaulcenter.com/holycrossfriday/and for the Saturday event at https://stpaulcenter.com/holycrossaturday/.

Sisters to host virtual Taizé on April 13

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes …”

Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the virtual gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

The hour-long service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.

Find the link to the livestream at Taize.SistersofProvidence.org.

For more information, call 812-535-2952.

