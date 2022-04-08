Around the Diocese: April 10, 2022 Todays Catholic

Seder meal planned

FORT WAYNE – St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne will host a Seder meal on April 13 at 6 p.m. The Seder meal is a ritual meal commemorating the events of the Exodus. The observance of the Seder meal celebrates not only the tradition of Christ’s last supper, but the Church’s Jewish heritage. The parish will furnish the lamb and wine for the meal. There is no charge for dinner, but each person is asked to bring a dish to share among the eight people at their table. Reservations are required by Sunday, April 10. Register at saintv.org/seder or the church offices at 260-489-3537.

Spirituality of life series announced

NOTRE DAME – The Notre Dame Office of Life and Human Dignity at the McGrath Institute for Church Life partnered with the Sisters of Life to produce “Into Life: Love Changes Everything,” a 12-part video series. This series features the ministry work of the Sisters of Life, who accompany women facing unexpected pregnancies and the pro-life theology of their mission. The program is free and can be used for 12-week group study or personal use. It can be accessed at intolifeseries.com.

FAME Festival awardees

FORT WAYNE – Three students from Fort Wayne Catholic schools received recognition as Mayor’s Choice awardees at the annual Foundation for Art and Music in Education (FAME) Festival in Fort Wayne: eighth-grader Felicity Barton from Queen of Angels, third-grader Savannah Galbraith and eighth-grader Lauren Galbraith, both from St. Charles Borromeo. Their artwork will be featured alongside other Mayor’s Choice Award winners in the basement level of Citizen’s Square in downtown Fort Wayne from April 21-May 12.

Morning of reflection and renewal

FORT WAYNE – On Saturday, June 11, the Seven Sisters Apostolate will present “Getting to Know Our Patrons: Madonna of the Grapes, St. John Vianney and St. Margaret Clitherow.” This event will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne beginning at 8:15 a.m. with Mass and a light breakfast to follow in the Msgr. Kuzmich Life Center. This will provide an opportunity for members of the Seven Sisters Apostolate to renew their commitment and share fellowship with others. A relic of St. John Vianney will be available for veneration. There is no cost, but attendees must register at bit.ly/ssrenewal22.

