Around the Diocese: November 26, 2017 Todays Catholic

USF announces ‘Pay It Forward’ Scholarship

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis has announced a new scholarship available to incoming students who exhibit a commitment to service and helping others.

Pay It Forward is a renewable scholarship that ranges from $2,000 to full tuition. First-time and transfer students seeking their first undergraduate degree at the Fort Wayne and Crown Point locations are eligible. Three recipients will be chosen for larger awards, with two students awarded half tuition and fees, and one student to receive full tuition and fees. Scholarship recipients will be announced in February.

The Pay It Forward Scholarship is unique in that USF is the only university in the country offering service-based scholarships without limiting the number of awards or applying economic thresholds or ethnic-origin requirements, as evidenced by the university’s primary research into university-sponsored service scholarships.

To be considered for a Pay It Forward Scholarship, applicants must write a compelling essay explaining how they help others. The deadline to apply for the service scholarship is Jan. 1.

“The University of Saint Francis has a long tradition of producing graduates with a deep sense of community and a dedication to serving others,” said President Sister M. Elise Kriss, OSF. “The Pay It Forward Scholarship has a direct connection to our Franciscan values. Rewarding applicants who are already living that value is the way we desire to pay it forward as a university.” USF students together complete a total of more than 25,000 hours of service each year through various community projects and campus initiatives.

More information about the University of Saint Francis Pay It Forward Scholarship can be found at go.sf.edu/sf-scholarships. More information about USF can be found at sf.edu.

Experience ‘Holy Darkness’ at Advent retreat

HUNTINGTON — Victory Noll Center will offer an Advent retreat, “Holy Darkness,” on Dec. 1-2, which will provide an opportunity to slow down during this busy season. All are invited to this time of prayer, reflection and solitude.

The retreat begins Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and ends Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. The theme of “Holy Darkness,” comes from the prophet Isaiah: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” Facilitated by Sue Wilhelm and Tina Brown-Eckart, this retreat will allow participants to engage in prayerful stillness and creative reflection in preparation for the light of Christ at Christmas.

There is a cost to attend. Overnight accommodations and meals are included. Participants can choose to commute.

Victory Noll Center is located at 1900 W. Park Drive in Huntington. For more information call 260-200-1740, email info@victorynollcenter.org or visit www.victorynollcenter.org.

Victory Noll Center extends the charism and legacy of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters by inviting all people to discover and develop their capacity for God’s mission.

Earthworks to host winter wildlife camps for children

DONALDSON — Wondering how to occupy the children during the upcoming holiday break? Earthworks has a creative solution. Reserve a spot now for “Fun in the Wild: Searching for Wildlife in Winter.” From Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5, students ages 6-10 will explore the natural world through art, music and intergenerational activities to gain a greater understanding of a world that is anything but frozen and desolate. Here, they’ll learn to live in harmony with nature and reflect God’s character of caring for creation.

Located at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, Earthworks’ aim is to educate children about wildlife, habitats and nature using a multidisciplinary, fun approach that makes sustainable living second nature.

It’s not too early to start planning for spring break and summer vacation either. Earthworks will offer two spring break sessions, March 26-30 and April 2-6, and six weeks of summer programs are also planned. Those are scheduled from June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 9-13, July 16-20 and July 23-27. Plan to enroll now in these educational opportunities.

For more information, contact Cheri Ringer, coordinator of Earthcare Education, at earthworks@poorhandmaids.org or 574-935-1746. Earthworks, a part of The Center at Donaldson, is sponsored by The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

USF to discuss icons in the Catholic Church

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis welcomes Sister Jeana Visel, OSB, as a special guest in the 2017-18 Philosophy and Theology lecture series on Monday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Woman’s Club/USF Business Center, 826 Ewing St.

Sister Visel, from the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in southern Indiana, will present “Recovering Beauty and Iconography in Catholic Churches Today.” She will discuss how icons are not just decorations limited to Eastern Orthodox Church, and how they could play a central role in the Western Church that goes beyond mere decoration. A theologian and iconographer, she will speak about her recent book, “Icons in the Western Church: Toward a More Sacramental Encounter,” which argues that the post-Vatican II Roman Catholic Church needs to give greater respect to the Eastern tradition of icons.

This lecture is free and open to the public. Copies of Sister Visel’s book will be on sale after the lecture. For additional information contact Angie Springer, 260-399-8066 or aspringer@sf.edu.

Novena to stop abortion planned in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The Apostolate of Divine Mercy in Service of Life, Marriage, and the Family will offer a perpetual adoration novena, asking the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Unborn, that an application for a new abortion clinic in South Bend be denied. Join them in praying night and day from Dec. 4-12 at The Life Center Chapel, 2018 Ironwood Circle, South Bend. For more information visit http://www.divinemercyforlife.com.

