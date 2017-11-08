Around the diocese: November 12, 2017 Todays Catholic

USF announces Christmas festivities

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis has announced the schedule for its annual Christmas tradition of yuletide celebration, Christmas at USF.

Christmas at USF events begin Dec. 1. Many are free, and all have free parking. More information is also available at sf.edu/christmas.

Christmas in the Castle will allow visitors to tour historic Brookside, formerly known as the Bass mansion, and see it specially decorated for Christmas by local florists and designers. It will take place Friday, Dec. 1 – 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 – noon-5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 3 – noon-5 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 4 – 4-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 5 – noon-5 p.m. is Senior Day in the Castle ($5 admission for senior citizens). Tickets are $7 and must be purchased in the North Campus lobby at 2702 Spring St. on event days. Free parking and shuttles for those with mobility issues are available at the North Campus.

A Fair Trade Alternative Shopping Bazaar will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, from noon-5:30 p.m. at the North Campus. The bazaar offers high-quality, fairly traded handicrafts of disadvantaged producers from all over the world.

USF students will perform Las Posadas at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 as they walk through the USF campus portraying Mary and Joseph’s journey in search of lodging. A traditional part of Hispanic Christmas celebrations, posadas, meaning “shelters” or “inns” are held on each of the nine nights leading up to Christmas, Dec. 16 to 24. The procession will begin on the lawn near Brookside and proceed through campus before ending on the shore of Mirror Lake to lead into the Living Nativity.

The Lighting of the Lake will honor special loved ones on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. on the lawn near Brookside, in concert with the Living Nativity. As a symbol of Christmas, vigil lights will encircle part of Mirror Lake. Luminaries dedicated to loved ones can be purchased for the light display at $10 each by calling 260-399-8034 by Nov. 25.

A Living Nativity with children’s petting zoo will take place Sunday, Dec. 3, with the petting zoo open from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the lawn next to Brookside. Students of the university community present the Living Nativity, which recalls the tradition of re-enacting the first Christmas, started in 1223 by St. Francis of Assisi. The event is free, with parking at the USF campus off Leesburg Road.

Lindenwood to host Advent day retreat

DONALDSON — Father Jerry Schweitzer returns to Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center on Monday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. EST. to lead an Advent day retreat exploring the question, Who is St. Joseph, spouse of Mary? The cost is $35 and includes lunch and refreshments.

Participants will discover answers to the questions of what Scripture reveals about St. Joseph. In this retreat, Father Schweitzer will explore the life and witness of this great saint of the Catholic Church.

Register by Dec. 6. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574- 935-1780. Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, a part of The Center at Donaldson, is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

