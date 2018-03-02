Around the Diocese: March 4, 2018 Todays Catholic

Students help others through VING project

SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School espouses the belief that God calls, and His children answer by discovering their gifts, reaching higher, building family and serving with joy.

English teacher Lauren Kloser challenged her students to reach higher and serve with joy by participating in the VING project, a national movement sparking the next generation of givers. Backed by an anonymous family in Chicago that believes in the spirit of giving, teens have an opportunity to give an individual in need an encouraging boost by surprising them with $1,000. To nominate an individual, the high school student must create a short video. The nominee must be in need and the age of 18 or older.

Saint Joseph High School students Carmen Nunez, Emily Shetterly and Clare Jachim all submitted videos selected to share $1,000 with the person in need

Emily and Clare nominated a staff member at St. Joseph Grade School for their video. Carmen nominated a fellow St. Joseph High School student.

Carmen chose Emmalizabeth Obregon because she knew of her struggles and wanted to portray as much as she could about her friend’s awesome personality.

“This project has opened my eyes to more opportunities to help others. The opportunities are always there, I just have to take them. I really hope I can impact others’ lives in this way all the time,” she said. “In the future, it probably won’t attract as much attention as this project, but I hope to impact the person’s life positively. I also hope that helping others can be the focus in my career. This project has also helped me realize that having real relationships is important because you have to be close to someone to know their problems and to help them.”

Emmalizabeth said she feels honored that Carmen chose her for the project. She has been accepted to Indiana Wesleyan University and plans to use the money for college.

For more about the VING project visit https://vingproject.org

Saint Anne Communities to move health care program

FORT WAYNE — Saint Anne Communities announced last week that its senior living program will be moved to two different locations. The program is currently operated at the Grace Pointe campus, 5610 Noll Ave., Fort Wayne, but will be moved to the Randallia Place campus, 1900 Randallia Dr., Fort Wayne, and the Victory Noll campus, 25 Victory Noll Dr., Huntington. The move is expected to be completed by April 30. Saint Anne Communities will continue to maintain the Grace Pointe property.

“It is important to us that the choices and preferences of our residents are considered and honored,” stated COO David Deffenbaugh. “During this transition, we pledge to maintain our resident-focused approach to ensure successful, safe and timely transfer of our residents to their new homes. It has been our pleasure to serve the residents, families and local community at Grace Pointe. We look forward to continuing our mission of service to seniors at the Randallia and Victory Noll locations.”

Lenten concert

NOTRE DAME — The Basilica of the Sacred Heart will host a Lenten concert on March 3 featuring the music of Gabriel Fauré, a French composer who lived from 1845-1924.

The Notre Dame Basilica Choirs will perform “Requiem,” Op. 84 and “Cantique de Jean Racine,” Op. 11. Choirs represented will include the Notre Dame Basilica Schola, Notre Dame Folk Choir, Notre Dame Liturgical Choir, Notre Dame Women’s Liturgical Choir and Festival Orchestra.

Admission is free and open to the public. The Basilica of the Sacred Heart is located on the University of Notre Dame campus.

Healing ministry to visit diocesan parishes

SOUTH BEND — Father Richard McAlear, OMI, an internationally known speaker and minister of healing, will celebrate Masses for Healing at two different parishes in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend during March.

Father McAlear will visit St. Thérèse, Little Flower Church, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, the weekend of March 17-19, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 10700 Aboite Center Rd., Fort Wayne on Thursday, March 22.

A native of Boston, Father McAlear became involved with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in 1972. At a Charismatic prayer meeting, he was asked to offer his blessing for a woman suffering from a serious illness. When the woman was healed, McAlear was shocked and intimidated. Gradually, he began to see and accept that he had a calling to teach others about God’s love and compassion.

Though he has worked as a teacher, organized outreach programs for the poor and served as vocation director for his order, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, in 1976, he entered the healing ministry full time.

At St. Thérèse, Father McAlear will speak at the 5:30 p.m. Mass on March 17 and at the 8, 9:30, and 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Masses on March 18. He will also offer a talk, “How God Heals Us,” at 6 p.m. on March 18.

On March 19 at Little Flower there will be opportunities to receive the sacrament of reconciliation beginning at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m. Father McAlear will concelebrate a Mass for Healing with Father Terrence M. Coonan Jr., pastor at St. Thérèse. After the liturgy, Father McAlear will offer blessings to individuals who come forward for prayer. There will be also be eucharistic exposition and additional prayer.

At the March 22 event at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, reconciliation will be available at 5:15 p.m., with the Mass for Healing beginning at 6 p.m. Father David Voors, pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, will concelebrate. Following the liturgy, Father McAlear will give a blessing to any individuals who wish to come forward. Confessions, anointing, eucharistic exposition and prayers will also be offered.

The events of Father McAlear’s visit are open to all.

Education for Ministry ‘Introduction to Ecclesiology’

FORT WAYNE — The Education for Ministry Program began in 1991 and is the foundational catechetical training program for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. This program gives Catholic schoolteachers in kindergarten through grade eight the doctrinal background to prepare students for living a life in Christ as they grow and mature. Parish directors of religious education, catechists, those involved in parish ministry, parents and the laity are also highly encouraged to complete basic certification in the Education for Ministry program to grow in a deeper knowledge and love of the Catholic faith.

This unit of the Education for Ministry Certification Program will walk through and explain the doctrines present in the Apostles’ and Nicene Creeds. Particular attention will be given to the Trinitarian and Christological doctrines of the Catholic Church.

Class will be held on Thursday evenings, March 22 and April 12, 19 and 26. To register, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Education-for-Ministry-Program.

Registration closes on Wednesday, March 14, or at the first 40 registered participants.

For more information, contact Janice Martin at jmartin@diocesefwsb.org or call 260-399-1411.

Indiana Four Star Schools announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education announced Feb. 23 the 2016-17 Four Star Schools. The Four Star Schools designation is designed by the department to recognize great schools in Indiana.

“Receiving designation as a Four Star School signifies a pursuit of academic excellence among students, educators, and the administration,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana superintendent of public instruction. “I am honored to recognize these Four Star Schools for their hard work and dedication in preparing their students for a bright and prosperous future.”

The Four Star School Award has been in existence for 30 years. To receive Four Star designation, a school must receive an “A” on the state’s A-F accountability system, have excellent ISTEP pass rates, carry an overall high graduation rate (if applicable), and show success in closing achievement gaps. A total of 238 schools received the award.

Recognized schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are: Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne; Christ the King School, South Bend; Queen of Peace School, Mishawaka; St. Bernard School, Wabash; Saint Joseph High School, South Bend; St. Joseph School, Garrett; St. Joseph School, South Bend; St. Pius X School, Granger.

* * *