January 4, 2018 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: January 7, 2018

The school community of St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla, walked a few steps of the faith journey of seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend during Advent, when it was visited by, from left, Caleb Kruse, Daniel Koehl, Daniel Niezer, Keeton Lockwood, David Langford and Deacon Jay Horning. Principal Andy Adams stands on the left. The seminarians shared their experiences with all of the classrooms. — Provided by Heather Taube

Office of Worship to offer liturgical training 

FORT WAYNE — The Office of Worship has organized diocesan liturgical trainings on upcoming Saturdays in early 2018 for lectors and extraordinary ministers of holy Communion. There is no charge to attend a training, but advance registration is required by mail or email.

Lector trainings will be on Feb. 3 at St. Jude Church in Fort Wayne, and on Feb. 24 at St. Jude Church in South Bend. Extraordinary minister trainings will be on Jan. 27 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne, and on Feb. 3 at St. Pius X Church in Granger. The times and durations of the trainings vary.

More specific information, as well as the full registration form, can be found online at www.diocesefwsb.org/Trainings-And-Retreats.

Theology on Tap Winter Series

SOUTH BEND — The Office of Young Adult Ministry has announced that the winter season of Theology on Tap will begin Jan. 16 with a presentation by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. The event will take place at Mishawaka Columbus Club, 114 W First St, Mishawaka.

Theology on Tap is a Catholic speaker series for young adults in their 20s and 30s, single and married, and is an opportunity to share in food, fellowship, and faith. On Feb. 13 the Theology on Tap gathering will include a Mass.

For more information contact Sean Allen, director of Young Adult Ministry, at 858-354-9006 or sallen@diocesefwsb.org; visit www.diocesefwsb.org/tot; or like South Bend Area Catholic Young Adults on Facebook.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne celebrated its annual Mass and breakfast Dec. 9 at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne. Several members were honored with the once-in-a-lifetime Top Hat Award, given to individuals who are outstanding examples of the Vincentian way of life. Pictured with celebrant Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades are, from left, awardees Paul and Jackie Moreau, St. Vincent Conference; Penny Koehl, St. Jude Conference; Jim Redwanski, St. Vincent Conference; Bill Nussa, Our Lady of Good Hope Conference; and Richard Wade, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Conference. Not pictured is Theresa Meyer, St. Mary of the Assumption Conference, Avilla. — Provided by Darrel Dodane

Lindenwood series focuses on ‘Living as Missionaries of the Gospel’

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center hosts “United in Christ: Living as Missionaries of the Gospel,” a five-part discipleship series that begins Monday, Feb. 5 and continues Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12. Cost for the series is $100, which includes lunch each day, refreshments and materials. This series is led by Christopher Thelen, director of Lindenwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

The Christian vocation is a call from God to engage in mission, by bringing others to a committed relationship with Jesus Christ.

Registration deadline for this series is Jan 29. For more information, visit Lindenwood’s website at www.lindenwood.org; email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org; or call (574) 935-1780. Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, a part of The Center at Donaldson, is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Justin Heintzelman of St. Anthony de Padua School, South Bend, created a colored pencil drawing of the Magi seeking the Child Jesus for a classroom project in December. The feast of the Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 7 this year, remembers the arrival in Jerusalem of three kings from the East to worship the Child they recognized as both King and Savior. — Provided by Pam White

