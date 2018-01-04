Around the Diocese: January 7, 2018 Todays Catholic

Office of Worship to offer liturgical training

FORT WAYNE — The Office of Worship has organized diocesan liturgical trainings on upcoming Saturdays in early 2018 for lectors and extraordinary ministers of holy Communion. There is no charge to attend a training, but advance registration is required by mail or email.

Lector trainings will be on Feb. 3 at St. Jude Church in Fort Wayne, and on Feb. 24 at St. Jude Church in South Bend. Extraordinary minister trainings will be on Jan. 27 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne, and on Feb. 3 at St. Pius X Church in Granger. The times and durations of the trainings vary.

More specific information, as well as the full registration form, can be found online at www.diocesefwsb.org/Trainings-And-Retreats.

Theology on Tap Winter Series

SOUTH BEND — The Office of Young Adult Ministry has announced that the winter season of Theology on Tap will begin Jan. 16 with a presentation by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. The event will take place at Mishawaka Columbus Club, 114 W First St, Mishawaka.

Theology on Tap is a Catholic speaker series for young adults in their 20s and 30s, single and married, and is an opportunity to share in food, fellowship, and faith. On Feb. 13 the Theology on Tap gathering will include a Mass.

For more information contact Sean Allen, director of Young Adult Ministry, at 858-354-9006 or sallen@diocesefwsb.org; visit www.diocesefwsb.org/tot; or like South Bend Area Catholic Young Adults on Facebook.

Lindenwood series focuses on ‘Living as Missionaries of the Gospel’

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center hosts “United in Christ: Living as Missionaries of the Gospel,” a five-part discipleship series that begins Monday, Feb. 5 and continues Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12. Cost for the series is $100, which includes lunch each day, refreshments and materials. This series is led by Christopher Thelen, director of Lindenwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

The Christian vocation is a call from God to engage in mission, by bringing others to a committed relationship with Jesus Christ.

Registration deadline for this series is Jan 29. For more information, visit Lindenwood’s website at www.lindenwood.org; email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org; or call (574) 935-1780. Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, a part of The Center at Donaldson, is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

