Around the Diocese: January 28, 2018 Francie Hogan Page Designer

Trivia night to benefit Forever Learning Institute

SOUTH BEND — Forever Learning Institute will host a trivia night fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Forever Learning, located in St. Therese Little Flower Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend.

The general knowledge trivia event will support Forever Learning Institute’s mission to improve the quality and dignity of senior adult life through continuing intellectual challenge, spiritual reflection and social interaction. Forever Learning Institute serves approximately 800 seniors each semester by offering over 100 courses covering a variety of topic areas.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with competition beginning at 7:30 p.m. The general knowledge trivia will be offered in 10 rounds or categories, with 10 questions in each round.

Each team should bring its own snacks. A cash bar of beer, wine, soda and water will be offered. Teams are encouraged to bring table decorations. Prizes will be awarded.

Teams of up to eight participants may register at the Forever Learning office. Registration forms are available at the office or online at ForeverLearningInstitute.org. A $100 tax-deductible registration fee per team is due by Feb. 7. Call Forever Learning Institute at 574-282-1901 for more information.

‘Kerygma, A Proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ’

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center offers “Kerygma, A Proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” This retreat, which takes place March 9-11, is a Catholic, Bible-based retreat offering participants an opportunity to encounter Christ through listening to and responding to God’s Word, thereby renewing the gifts and graces received in baptism and confirmation.

The program uses both Scripture and Church teachings to announce the good news of Jesus Christ, but it’s not an academic study of salvation history. Rather, it gives participants the opportunity to hear the basic Gospel message and experience its life-changing effects. This retreat will be led by Jodie D’Angiolillo, director of evangelization for the Diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey. Fluent in both English and Spanish, D’Angiolillo has also worked in campus ministry and as an international missionary in Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Check-in begins at 4 p.m. Friday, March 9, and the retreat concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11. Live in the area? Register for the commuter experience and save. The commuter rate for the retreat is $115, and overnight accommodations are $275 for single occupancy and $230 for double. Fees included all meals, materials and refreshments.

For more information, please visit Lindenwood.org or call (574) 935-1780. A part of The Center at Donaldson, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Lindenwood offers a Lenten Day Retreat

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center offers a Lenten Day Retreat led by Father Jerry Schweitzer on Monday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

The topic centers around John the Baptist. Who was John the Baptist as shown in biblical literature and historical tradition? What was his impact upon Jesus and the community of his time and current time?

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35 per person which includes lunch and refreshments. Mass will be offered by Father Schweitzer.

For more information, please visit www.Lindenwood.org

USF hosts Marching Pride Day for students

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis will host Marching Pride Band Day on Saturday, Jan. 27, to give high school students an opportunity to learn more about the USF Marching Pride, the university’s new marching band program. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the USF Music Technology Center, 431 W. Berry St.

Students will begin with a brief rehearsal followed by a meet-and-greet with current members of the USF Marching Pride. Visitors will learn more about the university, the band and the Music Technology program. Later, student visitors will join the USF Marching Pride for the halftime show during the women’s basketball game against Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

For more information contact Band Director Steven Kandow at 260-399-7700 ext. 8024 or skandow@sf.edu.

* * *