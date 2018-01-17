Around the diocese: January 21, 2018 Todays Catholic

Education for Ministry unit on catechesis

FORT WAYNE — The Education for Ministry Program began in 1991 and is the foundational catechetical training program for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. This program gives Catholic schoolteachers in kindergarten through grade eight the doctrinal background to prepare students for living a life in Christ as they grow and mature. Parish directors of religious education, catechists, those involved in parish ministry, parents and the laity are also highly encouraged to complete basic certification in the Education for Ministry program to grow in a deeper knowledge and love of the Catholic faith.

This unit of the certification program will introduce the vision and method of catechesis. The vocation of the catechist, ‘Six Tasks of Catechesis’ and the pedagogy of faith will be addressed. In addition, participants will focus on the practical aspects of catechesis such as implementation of the Diocesan Catechetical Curriculum Guidelines, integration of the faith within the classroom and teaching children with special needs. Due to the subject material, this unit will be highly collaborative.

Class will be held on Thursday evenings, Feb. 15 and 22, March 1 and 8. To register please visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Education-for-Ministry-Program.

Registration closes on Wednesday, Feb. 7 or at the first 40 registered participants.

For more information, contact Janice Martin at jmartin@diocesefwsb.org or call 260-399-1411.

Forever Learning Institute lists spring classes

SOUTH BEND — Area residents who are ready to learn a new language, dig deeper into their spirituality or maybe brush up on their iPad skills should mark their calendars for Feb. 20, when registration for these classes and over 90 more will open at Forever Learning Institute.

The wide variety of class topics, taught by an all-volunteer faculty, will include health and fitness, creative arts, music, history, language, literature and technology. Classes begin March 5 at Forever Learning Institute’s main campus, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, Southfield Village, St. Joseph County Parks and Fernwood Botanical Gardens.

Students may register for classes by mail or in person at Forever Learning Institute, located in St. Therese Little Flower Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, on Feb. 20, 21 and 22. All classes are $45 each. View all course offerings online at www.foreverlearninginstitute.org or call the Institute at 574-282-1901 to reserve a course guide.

Forever Learning Institute Inc., is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality and dignity of senior adult life through continuing intellectual challenge, spiritual reflection and social interaction. Classes are available to those 50 years of age and older.

For more information contact Eve Finnessy, executive director, at 574-282-1901, or director@foreverlearninginstitute.org.

Bishop designates ‘Catholic Radio Sunday’

FORT WAYNE — Expressing gratitude for a lay apostolate that transmits quality Catholic programming across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades recently designated the Third Sunday of Ordinary Time as Catholic Radio Sunday.

Catholic Radio reaches people whom priests might not encounter in their ministry: people who are searching, people who are hungry for the truth of the Gospel, the unchurched and Catholics who are inactive in the practice of the faith, he said.

“I believe so strongly in Catholic radio’s power to evangelize that I (…) do a weekly broadcast called ‘Truth in Charity’ that airs Wednesdays at noon and replays Saturdays at 11 a.m.,” Bishop Rhoades said. “The show not only provides another medium to teach, it also gives me an opportunity to connect with (listeners) in an approachable way.”

This year, during Masses on Jan. 21, prayers will be offered for the mission of Catholic radio. Redeemer Radio encourages worshippers and listeners to pray, volunteer and offer financial support as they are able.

Josephine’s Hope combats scourge of human trafficking

FORT WAYNE — Nine days of prayer, awareness, education and involvement will take place in Fort Wayne in an effort to end human trafficking, or modern-day slavery.

Josephine’s Hope is an effort of the Mission and Values Integration Committee of the University of Saint Francis. The premier event of the project will be a presentation by Alyssa Ivanson, WANE-TV investigative reporter. Last year, she presented a series on human trafficking in Fort Wayne titled “Hidden Predators.” Her presentation for Josephine’s Hope, titled “Hidden Predators: The state of sex trafficking in Fort Wayne” will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Historic Woman’s Club at the downtown campus.

Club members and project director William Duffy are also sponsoring a two-part presentation to be held on separate nights. A movie titled “I am Jane Doe” will be shown in its entirety at 6 p.m. Jan. 30, followed by a 30-minute opportunity for questions and discussion. The discussion will be facilitated by Jordan Crouch, BSW, USF Class of 2013, who has worked with women and children victims of human trafficking in Kenya.

Then, at 6 p.m. Feb. 6, a second night of follow-up discussions about both “I am Jane Doe” and Ivanson’s presentation will take place.

Information on the movie can be found at https://www.iamjanedoefilm.com/.

Retrouvaille can help marriages

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you feel alone? Are you frustrated or angry with each other? Do you argue … or have you stopped talking to each other? Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that offers tools needed for hurting couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. For more than 30 years, the program has helped hundreds of thousands of couples heal their hurting marriages. To learn more about the program or to register for the Feb. 23-25 weekend and follow-up post-weekend sessions in Indianapolis, visit the websites www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org. Email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.

