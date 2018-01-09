Around the diocese: January 14, 2017 Todays Catholic

Hinsey earns Eagle Scout rank

FORT WAYNE — Camden Hinsey of Troop 451, chartered by St. Jude Catholic Church, has earned the prestigious honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest advancement rank in Scouting.

For his Eagle Scout project, Hinsey turned to Fox Island County Park. Picnic tables had been built for Fox Island by a previous Scout, but they were not wheelchair accessible. Camden took design plans for the tables and repurposed them, providing a way for a wheelchair to fit under the end of the table. He then set out to raise enough funds to build five tables. Through the generosity of family and friends and community and corporate sponsors he was able to double his quota to purchase supplies to build 10 tables, and a plaque of tribute was mounted on each sponsored table. Hinsey was especially pleased to create a memorial plaque in remembrance of his first scoutmaster, Dave Schmieman, who lost his battle with cancer the previous year.

At a Court of Honor on Dec. 3, Hinsey shared that through the project he has learned about perseverance. He encouraged other Scouts to not give up easily, but to keep working towards their goals. He encouraged his troop to take advantage of those willing to help them on their journey.

Hinsey started the Scouting program in grade school as a Cub Scout. In addition to earning 25 merit badges, he earned both the Parvuli Dei and Ad Altare Dei religious emblems. The son of Jackie and Eric Hinsey, he is a recent graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School and plans to enlist in the United States Marines Corps.

USF to celebrate back-to-back NAIA national football champs

FORT WAYNE — On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the University of Saint Francis invites the community to celebrate the 2017 NAIA National Champion Cougars Football team. The event will run from noon-12:50 p.m. in the Hutzell Athletic Center on the USF main campus, just off Leesburg Road.

Fans and supporters will hear from USF head coach Kevin Donley, President Sister M. Elise Kriss and some of the Cougar championship team members.

“This season has demonstrated the power of hard work,” said Sister Kriss. “These young men and their coaches have dedicated themselves to excellence, and that is why we are back-to-back NAIA National Champions. We hope the community can join us to celebrate this remarkable achievement.”

USF won its second consecutive NAIA National Football Championship on Dec. 16 in Daytona Beach, Florida, by defeating Georgia-based Reinhardt University 24-13 in the title game.

