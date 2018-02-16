Around the Diocese: February 18, 2018 Todays Catholic

University of Saint Francis Spring Lecture Series announced

FORT WAYNE — The speakers and topics for the University of Saint Francis Philosophy/Theology Spring Lecture Series have been announced by the university. The series will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and continue at 12:15 p.m. March 1, at 3 p.m. April 15 and conclude at 7 p.m. April 24.

On Feb. 20, Dr. Nicholas Denysenko, Orthodox liturgical theologian and Jochum Chair at Valparaiso University, will address the question “Confirmation: A Sacrament Out of Time and Place?” On March 1, Dr. Lewis Pearson will speak on “Truth, Consumerism and Democracy. On April 15, professor of theology Dr. Adam DeVille, German historian Dr. Barry Jackisch, Catholic economist Douglas Meador and professor of philosophy Dr. Lance Richey will present “Karl Marx at 200: Who Cares?” And on April 24, “An Introduction to Social Ontology” will be presented by Dr. Vincent Wargo.

The series will take place at the USF Downtown Business Center, the former Fort Wayne Woman’s Club. For additional information contact Angie Springer at 260-399-7700, ext. 8100 or aspringer@sf.edu, or visit philosophy.sf.edu/lecture-series.

Class of ’67, Hall families present gift to Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE — The Class of 1967, which celebrated its 50th class reunion this past year, and members of the Hall families presented a $25,000 gift to Bishop Luers High School at the Winter Homecoming game on Friday, Jan. 26.

During half-time festivities, the Class of ’67 and the Hall families presented a $25,000 donation to Bishop Luers High School earmarked for the cafeteria. The combined gift is in memory of Sam Hall, a member of the Class of ’67 and Fort Wayne restauranteur. A plaque will hang in the school cafeteria, which reads, “The Sam Hall Cafe: A memorial gift from the Class of ’67 and the Hall families.”

Bishop Luers High School cafeteria manager Terri Dossen said, “Bishop Luers High School, especially the ladies in the cafeteria, wishes to express our sincerest heartfelt gratitude for the very generous monetary donation for much-needed kitchen equipment. The current equipment has been in the kitchen since 1996 so this is truly an answer to prayers.” She added, “You have shown through your generosity what Luers Spirit is all about.”

A tradition is unfolding at Bishop Luers whereby classes celebrating their 50th anniversaries make a donation to the school. Other 50-year reunion donation gifts included: ’62, the kneeling knight on the front of the building; ’63, the installment of gym railings in the permanent bleachers; ’64, total renovation and tables in the science lab; ’65, combined with the class of ’64 for the science lab tables; and ’66, new chapel pews in the Chapel of Saint Francis of Assisi, and furniture in the media center.

Bishop Luers student wins district level of oratorical competition

FORT WAYNE — Bishop Luers High School senior Adam Veldman competed and won the district level of the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship competition on Jan. 27. Veldman will compete at the Zone Level in Kokomo on Feb. 18.

The main purpose of The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is for high school students to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution of the United States. Other objectives of the contest include the development of leadership qualities, the ability to think and speak clearly and intelligently, and the preparation for acceptance of the duties and responsibilities, the rights and privileges of American citizenship.

For more information on the program, visit www.legion.org/oratorical. Students can begin competing during their freshman year.

Theologian John Cavadini receives award for Catholic intellectual life

NOTRE DAME — John Cavadini, McGrath-Cavadini Director of the McGrath Institute for Church Life, professor of theology and past chair of the Department of Theology at the University of Notre Dame, has been named the 2018 recipient of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities’ Monika K. Hellwig Award, which recognizes an individual who has significantly advanced Catholic intellectual life.

“At the heart of the mission of a Catholic university is service to the Church,” said Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, president of Notre Dame. “John Cavadini, whether through his leadership of the McGrath Institute for Church Life or his work as a theologian, has been tireless in seeking ways in which Notre Dame can better serve the Church.”

Monika Hellwig was a distinguished theologian at Georgetown University from 1967 to 1995. She served as president and executive director of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities from 1996 until shortly before her death in 2005.

“I have given my life to Catholic higher education because I so deeply believe in what it has to offer our culture,” said Cavadini. “It is intrinsically satisfying to work in this field because you are bringing to bear on your own life and students’ lives something which gives them a sense of the meaning of life, and that the meaning of life is something gorgeous and alluring.”

Calling Them Back Home Lenten retreat

DECATUR — St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Decatur, will host a retreat designed to help facilitate conversations between Catholics and loved ones who have stepped away from the Church on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 1703 High St. This free event includes a continental breakfast and light lunch. Guest speaker Gary Michuta is a nationally known Catholic speaker, author and apologist who will guide participants through four sessions. Talk No. 1: You’re Not Alone: Why People Leave the Church. Talk No. 2: Cleaning House: Preparing to Meet Your Loved One’s Needs. Talk No. 3: Putting Out the Welcome Mat — Strategies for Opening Up Meaningful Conversations. Talk No. 4: How to Answer Difficult Questions.

Register at https://www.stmarysdecatur.org/ For information on Michuta, visit his website at: www.GaryMichuta.com.

St. John Bosco Parish Mission

CHURUBUSCO — “You Too Shall Be My Witness” will be the theme of a parish mission at St. John Bosco Parish, 216 N. Main St., taking place Feb. 25-March 1.

Beginning at 7 p.m. each evening, an invited guest will speak. The guests and topics will be: Feb. 25, Don Quaglia, “What is Witnessing: Lessons from the Scripture;”

Feb. 26, Colleen Mitchell, “Experiencing and Knowing the Lord: The Foundation to Effective Witness;” Feb. 27, Rev. Collins U. Okeke, “We and the New Evangelization: Ministry to Self, Adults and Youths” (with opportunity for confession); Feb. 28, Cindy Black, “Practical Christianity: Witnessing in Line with the Blessed Virgin Mary;” and March 1, a closing Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, followed by a reception in the basement.

St. Joseph School ‘Jar Wars’

DECATUR — St. Joseph School sixth-eighth graders conducted their annual Jar Wars competition during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 2. Each class decorated a jar for their room; pennies counted as a positive number and dollars or silver counted as negative numbers. Student put pennies in their own classroom jar, while “bombing” other classes with silver or dollars. The 100 students raised $1,085 in five days. A seventh-grade class won the competition by $.25. Proceeds will go to Catholic Relief Services’ Lenten Rice Bowl fund and to help cover insurance for the Franciscan Friars’ van.

