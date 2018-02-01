Around the diocese: Feb. 4, 2018 Todays Catholic

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton is RAMP School

FORT WAYNE — The American School Counselor Association has announced that St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School has a Recognized ASCA Model Program.

The RAMP designation, awarded for aligning with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, recognizes schools that are committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-driven school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment. Since the program’s inception, more than 800 schools have been designated as RAMP recipients.

“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” said Jill Cook, ASCA assistant director. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success.”

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will be honored at a recognition ceremony at ASCA’s annual conference in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, July 16, for making an exemplary commitment to comprehensive school counseling programs.

The next submission deadline is Oct. 15. For more information on the program, visit www.schoolcounselor.org/ramp.

St. Aloysius School participates in ‘Day of Giving’

YODER — St. Aloysius School participated in the “Many Gifts, One Nation: A Day of Giving to Catholic Schools” campaign coordinated through the National Catholic Education Association. Donations were accepted online at www.saintaloysiusyoder.giving.factsmgt.com. St. Aloysius’ goal was to raise $30,000.

“We work together forming saints and scholars in Christ,” said St. Aloysius Principal Tina Voors. “There is a great calling in this vocation of education to cooperate with God’s plan to form each child spiritually and academically.”

She said St. Aloysius School is committed to giving the students the best education in a solidly Roman Catholic environment.

“This formation takes time and financial resources,” she added. “Funds donated will help provide new technology that will not only help our teachers better serve each and every student in the classroom, but will also improve the safety of our school by installing new tools and equipment. A safe environment, the right tools and gifted dedicated teachers are blessings God has given to us in service of our students and their families.”

