Around the Diocese: December 24, 2107 Todays Catholic

Young adults: Hike the Camino de Santiago

SOUTH BEND — A trip to Spain to hike the Camino de Santiago is being organized for young adults in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The diocese is teaming up with Verso Ministries for the pilgrimage, which is geared for those who are in their 20s and 30s. It will take place from Saturday, June 16, through Sunday, June 24, 2018.

The Camino is a popular walking pilgrimage route in northern Spain that ends at the cathedral in the city of Santiago de Compostela. The main destination is the tomb of the apostle St. James, who is buried in the cathedral. For centuries, pilgrims have traveled this route in search of forgiveness, healing and answers to any number of other prayers. Each day on the Camino consists of about 12-16 miles of hiking and pilgrims will stay in family-run hostels along the way, making it a true pilgrimage experience.

For more information visit www.diocesefwsb.org/yam-pilgrimages, like South Bend Area Catholic Young Adults on Facebook or follow @FWSByoungadults on Twitter.

Retreat path leads from Genesis to Jesus

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center offers “A Journey Through Scripture from Genesis to Jesus,” a seven-part series that begins Jan. 8 and continues Jan. 15, 22 and 29, and Feb. 6, 13 and 20. The cost for the series is $120, which includes lunch each day, refreshments and materials. This series is led by Christopher Thelen, director of Lindenwood, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

Register for this series by Jan. 1. For more information, visit www.lindenwood.org; email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org; or call 574-935-1780.

Artistic retreat and studies on Merton

HUNTINGTON — Victory Noll Center is offering a retreat: “Co-creating with God: Living and Praying with Imagination and Joy,” will explore the creative gifts God offers us. Participants are invited to co-create through art, poetry, and crafts to restore hope and joy.

This retreat will begin 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and continue through 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Participants are welcome to bring supplies, although some art supplies will be available. There is a cost to attend the retreat.

Two series are also being offered: “Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton,” books 2 and 6, will begin in February.

The retreat and the studies will be facilitated by Sue Wilhelm, executive director of Victory Noll Center.

Victory Noll Center is located at 1900 W. Park Drive in Huntington. For more information call 260-200-1740, email info@victorynollcenter.org or visit www.victorynollcenter.org.

* * *