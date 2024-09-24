Annual White Mass Brings Together Catholic Medical Professionals Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“Jesus is the Divine Physician who not only heals our bodies but came to heal our souls,” Bishop Rhoades said during his homily at the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s annual Mass for health care workers, known as the White Mass.

Medical professionals are tasked to treat every patient with the compassion and gentleness of Christ – no easy feat, Bishop Rhoades said, adding that only through devotion to the Eucharist can they learn to love like Christ.

Attending the Mass on Tuesday, September 17, at the St. Mother Théodore Guérin Chapel on the grounds of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, were members of the Dr. Jerome Lejeune Catholic Medical Guild of Northeast Indiana, which aims to bring Catholics in the medical field together as they strive to uphold Catholic values in health care through fidelity to the Church in word and deed. A reception followed the Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades applauded the time and dedication that is required of those serving in the health care field.

“You are to be the best you can be in your medical skills through studies and professional development. That is part of your responsibility of love toward your patients,” Bishop Rhoades said.

Yet, he also challenged them to view each patient as a child of God, not simply as a number to be treated.

“Your compassion and respect for every patient is your Christian responsibility,” Bishop Rhoades said. “You have a special vocation from the Lord to serve Him who is present in the sick, the suffering, and the dying.”

In order to fulfill this vocation, Bishop Rhoades spoke on the power of the Eucharist. He cited Pope Benedict’s 2007 apostolic exhortation, Sacramentum Caritatis (“The Sacrament of Charity”), saying the Eucharist is the source of love and the strength of all those in service. It is a sacrament of love, which heals and makes whole.

The centurion’s words in the Gospel of St. Matthew, repeated before receiving Communion, is a prime example of how to receive this great gift, Bishop Rhoades said, echoing this plea: “Lord I am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.”

The faith of the centurion led to the healing of his servant, Bishop Rhoades said. In the same way, those who heal others should also approach Christ in the Eucharist for healing.

In medical care today, many practices go against Catholic social teaching and natural law. As healers, health care workers ought to live the truths of the faith, Bishop Rhoades urged.

“You have a special duty to live a consistent Christian life in a profession where, sadly, some or many engage in practices like abortion, assisted suicide, euthanasia, morally illicit reproductive technologies, harmful so-called ‘gender affirming care,’ drugs and surgeries denying persons God-given sexual identity,” Bishop Rhoades said.

Dr. Daniel Krach, who serves as president of the Dr. Jerome Lejeune Catholic Medical Guild, agreed.

“It’s against God and religion, but it’s also against reality,” he said. “We want younger physicians and younger health care workers, nurses, nurse practitioners, and dentists to be good Christians.”

By becoming familiar with Church teaching and practicing the faith, those in the Catholic Medical Guild of Northeast Indiana learn to treat the patient as a whole person.

“[Catholic health care workers] should put the patient and their needs first and provide the care that Jesus would provide,” Dr. Krach said.

Bishop Rhoades concluded by urging them to move closer to the Eucharist.

“May you always find in this sacrament of Christ’s love the energy you need to make your lives true images of the life of Jesus, the Divine Physician.”

* * *