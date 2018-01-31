Annual Bishop’s Appeal campaign surpasses halfway mark Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The 31st Annual Bishop’s Appeal campaign has collected more than 70 percent of the pledged amounts from the faithful across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and already some remarkable instances of generosity have been noted.

Seventy-one of 83 parishes have achieved or exceeded their parish goal. It is hoped that in the next few months, the remaining 12 parishes will also exceed their goals. Parishioners can look for information in their parish bulletins about how their parish is doing relative to its Annual Bishop’s Appeal goal.

Four parishes receiving special recognition from the Secretariat for Stewardship and Development for their remarkable generosity are St. Gaspar del Bufalo, Rome City; St. John the Baptist, South Bend; St. Louis, Besancon, New Haven; and St. Patrick, Ligonier. All four have received pledges and gifts that total more than 200 percent of their parish goal.

“This is all extremely positive news. We need folks to continue to fulfill their pledges; and for those who haven’t participated to reconsider and make a gift. All gifts of all sizes continue to be important and appreciated,” said Secretary of Stewardship and Development Jeff Boetticher.

The diocese has received $6,801,821 in pledges, which is 99 percent of last year’s final total of $6,869,097. As of Jan. 15, 70 percent of all pledged gifts had been collected. These figures indicate that, in the coming months, at minimum over $1.6 million will be returned to the parishes that have exceeded their goal.

“Every year I am amazed by the generosity of our people,” reflected Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. “I thank all who support the Annual Bishop’s Appeal. The outstanding results this year are a true manifestation of this year’s theme that we are truly ‘One Body in Christ.’ Through the Appeal, we, as members of Christ’s Body, together support the mission and ministries of our diocese. I pray that the Lord will bless all who make financial sacrifices for the building up of His kingdom.”

* * *