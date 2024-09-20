An Evening with Coach Ivey Todays Catholic

On Wednesday, September 11, Niele Ivey, the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Notre Dame, was the keynote speaker at a fundraising event for the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County. According to an official with the organization, nearly 200 people attended “An Evening with Coach Ivey,” which included a question and answer session, dinner, and a silent auction. A former All-America point guard at Notre Dame, Ivey spoke to the crowd about the challenges of being a young mother in the WNBA and how important her faith is to her. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society and its mission of serving people living in poverty in northern Indiana. To learn more, visit svdpsb.org. – Provided by St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County

