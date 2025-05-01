‘An Epic Adventure’: Runner Traverses the U.S. to Advocate for Masculinity, Brotherhood Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Feeling a breeze in your hair and setting a steady pace, while a slow burn in your legs sets in, is what most runners live for. Like to the beating of a drum, the runner moves forward, step by step, despite whatever pain and fatigue he or she might feel.

This type of long-distance running parallels the Catholic life, according to Jonathan Kuplack. Christians are called to run the race to paradise like an athlete.

Kuplack, an ultramarathon runner and avid Catholic, embarked on a grand adventure earlier this year, running across the United States to raise awareness of Sebaste, an organization that aims to cultivate authentic Catholic masculinity in today’s youth.

Sebaste was originally co-founded by Kuplack and a colleague to combat confusion in culture surrounding masculine identity. It promotes a manhood rooted in service, challenge, prayer, and adventure.

To do so, the organization offers a summer program for college-age men teaching a variety of skills such as how to build with brick and stone, read great literature and poetics, and embrace physical challenges. The program is meant to transform the hearts and minds of the young men.

Even with most ultramarathons consisting of about 50 miles, Kuplack knew he wanted to increase the mileage to catch the attention of communities across the United States.

“I ran a few ultramarathons of about 50 miles before this,” Kuplack told Today’s Catholic. “I thought, ‘What if we used this platform of ultramarathon running to promote Sebaste?’ We could catch the attention of many and connect multiple communities across the United States when running.”

So, he laced up his running shoes, called his colleague and friend, Joe Meyers, and the two prepared to hit the road.

The plan was simple but arduous. They mapped out a trek from Dana Point, California (between Los Angeles and San Diego), to Auriesville, New York (near Albany), the site of the Shrine of the North American Martyrs. They figured Kuplack would need to run about 35 miles per day for three months. On their way, the duo would stop at high schools, universities, and parishes to share about Chrisitan virtue. This is how the Via Magna (“The Great Way”) was born.

The team met up with Today’s Catholic in South Bend after traversing the western half of the United States.

“I’ve now been running 35 miles a day,” Kuplack shared. “It’s hard some days, but then I’ll also feel pretty good. The really tough thing is I’m not showering for days and sometimes weeks at a time, so I’m all sweaty and gross. Once I finish running, I’m too tired to eat dinner and just go straight to bed sometimes. I eventually had to figure out how to refuel properly after each run.”

“I’m running by myself most days, which gives me time to think and pray, especially about my life and my relationship with God.”

The ability to raise awareness for Sebaste – and the reception of this outreach by schools and parishes – left Kuplack in awe.

“I’m realizing there are just so many phenomenal Catholics all over the place,” he said. “I’m grateful for the support of our mission.”

Traveling through the western states, Kuplack said he made countless new friends, speaking in front of many in testimony to Christ.

“I’m meeting so many new people across the country. It is just a blessing to be a part of these people’s lives for a short time.”

Meyer, the coordinator of the Via Magna, told Today’s Catholic: “It is definitely not what either of us expected it to be, and it’s definitely far better than we could’ve expected. …Whenever God actually wants you to do something, it’s always 10 times better than what you planned,” Meyer said.

One example was meeting up with St. Andrew’s Academy, an all-boys boarding school in Kentucky. The high schoolers spent hours on the road to meet up with the Kuplack and Meyer, then a large group joined in on the 35-mile run.

“The entire school drove up, which is small – 35-40 students at this point,” Meyer said. “These boys ran with Johnny and were excited. They ran over double what they ever ran in their lives. And four of them ran the full 35 miles with Johnny. That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” he continued.

“It was epic … an epic adventure. The boys were all singing and at the same time, in incredible amounts of pain. One kid had only run five miles in his life before and he continued for the rest. It was such an incredible witness to Sebaste and the power of brotherhood,” Meyer exclaimed.

Kuplack and Meyer finished their journey on April 27, Divine Mercy Sunday, in New York. About a month prior to their finish date, on March 26, they stopped in South Bend to meet with University of Notre Dame students.

Kuplack and Meyer were greeted with open arms by Sebaste alums – students at the University of Notre Dame who had completed the organization’s summer program.

“We hung out with the alums and their families, and a soiree was held in our honor,” Meyer said. “The Notre Dame alums [of the summer program] are great. … The best out of all the schools. Johnny went for a run with them around campus.”

At a private home in South Bend, Kuplack gave a speech to the Sabaste community, imparting words of wisdom.

“Most of us really struggle to have authentic relationship with God, and that is at the root of your identity,” Kuplack said. “We are all sons of the Father, called to serve like Him.”

He continued: “In the broader arena today, there are a lot of voices that aim to achieve strength, power, and mastery, which are not necessarily bad, but they call for men to achieve those things for themselves. They call for you to create your own little kingdom, one where no one can hurt you. This can be compared to what Christ calls us to, which is to be strong. In many New Testament passages, He calls us to train in our faith life like athletes and soldiers. The main difference [between the two] is that the Chrisitan man uses his strength and power to sacrifice himself.”

Looking at the boys in the crowd, Kuplack exclaimed, “You are made for mission. The Catholic Church is made for mission. … Most young guys are running from pain toward pleasure. Young men need to be running toward purpose.”

Kuplack added: “I used to tell the boys in school, ‘Don’t be average, be a savage.’ Looking back, I’d say, ‘Don’t be average, be a saint.’”

“A savage and a warrior are two different things,” Kuplack said. “You could have a savage on your rugby team. He could be on the winning team. But when it comes down to it, [the savage] only plays for himself. Real warriors serve people. They use their competency to serve others.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

