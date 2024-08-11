An Abundance of Joy and the Fruits of the Congress Clare Hildebrandt

We woke up at the crack of dawn, itching to head to Lucas Oil Stadium to attend Mass and listen to our favorite speakers.

From July 17 to 21, Catholics from around the country met in Indianapolis to bear witness to Christ in the Eucharist, and I was fortunate to attend (even if only for a day).

Before recently graduating from college, most of my time was spent with my peers, but I now live with a friend’s family, consisting of five children. Least to say, my daily interactions are much different than before.

As a family, we attended the National Eucharistic Congress in hope of spending time with Jesus. What I did not expect were the fruits that stemmed from this desire – particularly, the overwhelming joy within a family, the Church, and those in religious life.

The level of excitement resembled less a daily trip to Mass and more a family trip to an amusement park.

“Mom, I just have to see the Hillbilly Thomists,” I heard. Also, “The line is short for the Shroud of Turin exhibit, we have to go now!”

Each of us was filled with joy, having full access to the

Church in all her glory: Adoration, confession, Mass, speakers, and relic exhibits were all at our fingertips. We were Catholic kids in a Catholic candy store.

Seeking Jesus in our activities allowed for the fruit of joyful family time to blossom. Listening to favorite speakers, exploring the exhibits, and attending adoration gave us the gift of spending time with one another.

In this way, the Eucharistic Congress was unique. It was not one-dimensional; it served as an outlet to bear witness to Christ in the Eucharist and also receive gifts like joy within a family unit.

Praying with the multitudes also produced the fruit of joy. I was struck by the thousands of faces all actively seeking the Lord. They were my brethren, most of whom I had never seen before, being fed with the same bread as myself and my family. The love in their eyes renewed me, as it was clear that they loved Him enough to travel hundreds of miles to give witness. The Church was animated by the Spirit, joining together for worship and song.

Within the multitude of believers were those in religious life, bearing witness to Christ with lives of prayer and service. With a rainbow of orders present, religious were recognizable from a mile away and seen in unexpected places.

As I was purchasing food in the local mall’s food court, I could not help but giggle. At the various vendors were priests and nuns enjoying lunch. There were Dominicans at Sbarro and Franciscans at Burger King. The workers looked a bit perplexed as they served Taco Bell to Benedictine nuns. I felt joy at seeing these Christ-like figures in such great numbers in the local food court. While eating, I could not help but smile at their dedication to the faith.

When seeking Christ, He fills His children with joy, and He did exactly that at the National Eucharistic Congress.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff reporter for Today’s Catholic.

* * *