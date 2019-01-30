Allen County marches through streets for life
Sponsored by Allen County Right to Life on Jan. 25, the Allen Country March for Life was a peaceful protest of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized
abortion across the country through all nine months of pregnancy.
A crowd gathers at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center to hear testimonies by those who have suffered because of abortion. — Photos by John Martin
Cathie Humbarger, executive director of the Allen County Right to Life, speaks during the rally.
David Bereit, keynote speaker and the founder of 40 Days for Life, addresses the audience at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts center preceding the 45th annual Allen County March for Life Jan. 25.
Young marchers head down Calhoun Street toward the Allen County Courthouse.
Showing their support of life in all its stages, participants march on Berry Street in downtown Fort Wayne.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.