Allen County March for Life Todays Catholic

Kelsey Vander Vliet, an Indianapolis birth mother of a child given up for adoption, was the keynote speaker at a rally Saturday, Jan. 27, in Fort Wayne that preceded the 44th annual Allen County March for Life. She spoke at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center. Marchers also had the opportunity to hear from members of the Silent No More awareness campaign, aimed at supporting or men and women with an abortion in their past, following the march. All photos by John Martin

