Alleluia, He is risen!

Catholics across the diocese celebrated Holy Week in a new way. Here are some glimpses at livestreams and other Masses depicted in photos.
Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday
Photos by John Martin
Above, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades prays over the sacred chrism at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, during the Chrism Mass April 9. At right, the diocesan vicars forane concelebrate the Mass.
Click here for more photos from the Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Holy Thursday
Provided by Mary Ivanciscs
Father Christopher Lapp kneels before a covered crucifix on Holy Thursday, April 9, during a livestreamed Mass at St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka.
Click here for more photos of Holy Week from St. Joseph, Mishawaka.
Good Friday
Provided by Mark Hellinger
Father Andrew Budzinski, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Wayne, raises the crucifix during a livestreamed Good Friday service April 10.
Easter Vigil
Provided by Bob Nicola
The livestreamed Easter Vigil begins in darkness at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Provided by Kim Mauch
Msgr. William Schooler celebrates the Easter Vigil liturgy at St. Pius X Parish, Granger.
Click here for more photos from the Easter Vigil at St. Pius X, Granger.
Easter Sunday
Jennifer Barton
The Easter miracle was the “Death of Death,” Bishop Rhoades said in his homily Easter morning, April 12, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Click here for more photos from Easter Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Eucharistic procession at St. John the Baptist
Jennifer Simerman
Accompanied by the faithful in their vehicles, Father Patrick Hake and Father Andrew Budzinski lead an Easter eucharistic procession around the Fort Wayne neighborhood adjacent to St. John the Baptist Parish.
Click here for more photos from the Eucharistic procession on Easter Sunday at St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.