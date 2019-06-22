Agencies, parishes, schools awarded St. Mary’s Heritage Fund grants Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 28 grants totaling $169,145 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.

The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church.

Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded 2019 grants.

Agencies

Fort Wayne

A Mother’s Hope — $5,000 for homeless and pregnant mothers

Clínica Madre de Dios — $5,000 for free medical care

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic — $5,000 for medications program

St. Vincent de Paul Society — $3,500 for Care Van project

The Rose Home — $4,000 for resident assistance fund

Vincent Village — $7,500 for youth services (child care)

South Bend

Catholic Charities — $10,000 for school-based counseling initiative

St. Vincent de Paul Society — $10,000 for van replacement

Area

St. Martin’s Healthcare, Garrett — $4,000 for medical, dental and prescription assistance and vision care to uninsured and underinsured patients

Parishes

Fort Wayne

Queen of Angels — $1,850 for subscription to online publication “Formed”

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $3,000 for food bank funding

St. Mary, Mother of God — $1,000 for Ave Maria Hospitality House bus vouchers

South Bend

Holy Cross — $10,852 for parish renewal and evangelization retreats

Schools

Fort Wayne

Bishop Luers High School — $7,500 for youth program/school transportation; $5,000 for tuition assistance

Queen of Angels — $8,000 for tuition assistance

St. Joseph — $8,648 for heating and cooling unit

St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel — $3,000 for tuition assistance and scholarships

South Bend

Corpus Christi — $5,000 for tuition assistance for families not qualifying for SGO, voucher or Large Family Fund

Holy Cross — $10,000 in scholarship funds for early childhood students and others in need

Holy Family — $1,000 for implementation of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Level 2

Our Lady of Hungary — $8,000 for tuition assistance

St. John the Baptist — $8,648 for education and evangelization

Saint Joseph High School — $4,000 for the Latino Outreach Program

Area

Marian High School, Mishawaka — $5,000 for financial aid for minority students

Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka — $8,000 for a mental health counselor

St. John the Baptist, New Haven — $8,000 for a school counselor

St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart — $8,647 for financial aid for families in need

