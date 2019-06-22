June 22, 2019 // Diocese
Agencies, parishes, schools awarded St. Mary’s Heritage Fund grants
FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 28 grants totaling $169,145 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.
The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church.
Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded 2019 grants.
Agencies
Fort Wayne
A Mother’s Hope — $5,000 for homeless and pregnant mothers
Clínica Madre de Dios — $5,000 for free medical care
Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic — $5,000 for medications program
St. Vincent de Paul Society — $3,500 for Care Van project
The Rose Home — $4,000 for resident assistance fund
Vincent Village — $7,500 for youth services (child care)
South Bend
Catholic Charities — $10,000 for school-based counseling initiative
St. Vincent de Paul Society — $10,000 for van replacement
Area
St. Martin’s Healthcare, Garrett — $4,000 for medical, dental and prescription assistance and vision care to uninsured and underinsured patients
Parishes
Fort Wayne
Queen of Angels — $1,850 for subscription to online publication “Formed”
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $3,000 for food bank funding
St. Mary, Mother of God — $1,000 for Ave Maria Hospitality House bus vouchers
South Bend
Holy Cross — $10,852 for parish renewal and evangelization retreats
Schools
Fort Wayne
Bishop Luers High School — $7,500 for youth program/school transportation; $5,000 for tuition assistance
Queen of Angels — $8,000 for tuition assistance
St. Joseph — $8,648 for heating and cooling unit
St. Joseph Hessen – Cassel — $3,000 for tuition assistance and scholarships
South Bend
Corpus Christi — $5,000 for tuition assistance for families not qualifying for SGO, voucher or Large Family Fund
Holy Cross — $10,000 in scholarship funds for early childhood students and others in need
Holy Family — $1,000 for implementation of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Level 2
Our Lady of Hungary — $8,000 for tuition assistance
St. John the Baptist — $8,648 for education and evangelization
Saint Joseph High School — $4,000 for the Latino Outreach Program
Area
Marian High School, Mishawaka — $5,000 for financial aid for minority students
Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka — $8,000 for a mental health counselor
St. John the Baptist, New Haven — $8,000 for a school counselor
St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart — $8,647 for financial aid for families in need
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.