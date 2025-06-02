After 28 Years, Kevin Donley Retires as USF Football Coach Todays Catholic

University of Saint Francis officials announced on Thursday, May 22, that Kevin Donley, who founded the University of Saint Francis football program and led it to two national championships and 240 wins, is ending a legendary coaching career at the university. In 28 years at Saint Francis, Donley compiled a 240-72 coaching record with National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) titles in 2016 and 2017. He was the winningest active coach in college football at the end of the 2024 season with an overall record of 356-157-1. Donley ranks fifth on the all-time list of winningest college football coaches in all divisions. Saint Francis Offensive Coordinator Adam Sherman will become the second head football coach in school history, taking over the program immediately.

Saint Francis President Dr. Lance Richey expressed gratitude for Donley’s service to the university and its student-athletes.

“The university thanks Coach Donley for nearly 30 years of great memories as he turned Saint Francis into a household name in NAIA football,” Richey said. “In addition to the many wins and championships, the players who have gone on to lead impactful lives serve as a tribute to his influence and mentorship.”

Donley, who won the NAIA Division II title at Georgetown (Kentucky) in 1991, came to Fort Wayne to create the Saint Francis football program in 1997. He began the first of his 27 seasons in 1998. The Cougars made five trips to the NAIA national championship game, with three runner-up finishes before breaking through with the consecutive titles.

