Advent in six words: What will this season bring us?

The celebration of Advent can sometimes fade away if the true reason behind this season is forgotten or if people speed their way through it, looking forward to other events and not slowing to notice what’s around them. But Catholics are speaking up and telling the world of the true meaning and message behind this great season.

Ernest Hemingway is credited with writing an entire story in just six words. His famous narrative reads: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” While this is an incredibly sad story, it also presents a potential challenge. In preparation for the Advent season, is it possible for someone to create a story in just six words that expresses the meaning of the liturgical season and what the Advent season will bring for them?

Diocesan parishioners were asked: “As Advent brings the start of something new and something holy into our lives, what will this Advent season bring for you?”

“Jesus is coming. Open your heart.” – Debi Schoedel, 64, Our Lady of Good Hope

“A Savior, I need him, Joy!” – Mary Esslinger, 69, Our Lady of Good Hope

“We Wait, We Watch, He Comes.” – Marianne Dunne, 78, Our Lady of Good Hope

“November: The time Advent Season begins.” – Jordan Tieszen, 10, Our Lady of Good Hope

“Look within, Eliminate Trash, Begin Anew.” – John Hilgenberg, 71, St. Martin de Porres

“Waiting for presents? No, His presence.” – Brian Dunne, 54, St. Therese

“Celebrate Mary’s Yes, Pray the Rosary.” – Ann Lushis, 66, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“I refuse to become a nugget.” – Natalie Reeder, 41, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Light in darkness, love came down.” – Eric Sheibley, 43, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Candles light, family table, joy awaits.” – Mindy Sheibley, 40, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Candles light, carolers sing come Emmanuel.” – Gianna Sheibley, 10, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Candles light, singing prayers all together.” – James Sheibley, 6, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Simplicity of Life, Gives you Peace.” – Carole Jaroch, 76, Sacred Heart, Warsaw

“Return to God, family. Love, Mom.” – Pam Leach, 47, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Preparing for more than just Christmas.” – Karen Eckrich, 25, St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne

“Watching waiting, preparing praying, King’s coming.” – Joan Kraska, 75, Christ the King

“Candles announce Satan’s demise: Rorate Coeli.” – Christopher Lushis, 33, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Expectant hope awaits silent, holy night.” – Lindsay Lushis, 35, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Emmanuel, I will follow Your path.” – Kris, 44, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Advent means Love, Joy, and Christ.” – Clare, 11, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“I feel Jesus in my heart.” – Luke, 9, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

“Sinless Savior in messy stable; me.” – Monica Aquila, 35, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

