Actor Stirs Record Crowd at Annual Right to Life Banquet Eric Peat

Behind a powerful appeal from actor and pro-life champion Jim Caviezel, the faithful of Northeast Indiana gathered in record numbers to rise up and defend the sanctity of life.

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana (RLNI) celebrated its 50th anniversary in historic fashion with its annual fall banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Monday, October 14. The event was not only the largest banquet of any kind ever hosted by the Coliseum – breaking the record that RLNI set with last year’s fall banquet – it was also the largest pro-life banquet in the United States in 2024 to date. More than 3,000 people came to support the organization’s mission and hear a riveting keynote address from Caviezel, best known for his portrayal of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

“God’s children are not disposable,” Caviezel thundered during his speech. “They are not inconvenient or burdensome. They are not just clumps of cells, and not without purpose from God, my brothers and sisters. I want you to go out into this pagan world and shamelessly express your faith in public!”

The evening began with Susan and Micah Beckwith leading those gathered in the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Father Mark Gurtner, Vicar General for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, then offered an opening prayer, imploring the “author of life” to shower His love and protection on the unborn. “Lord, we also ask that you bring understanding and conversion of mind and heart to all those who cannot or will not acknowledge or respect your great gift of life,” Father Gurtner prayed.

Dinner followed, with Dr. Tyler Johnson and Jim Delaney being honored as recipients of RLNI’s Daniel Award and Telemachus Award, respectively.

Caviezel took the stage next, and for nearly an hour, he captivated the crowd with his authentic delivery. At times reserved and scripted, at times passionate and direct, Caviezel ran the gamut of emotions, drawing from his own personal anecdotes while also incorporating religious, political, and medical elements into his commentary on the intrinsic value of life. He even infused humor into his talk by impersonating Pope St. John Paul II and former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump as he relayed stories about each.

First, Caviezel shared his experience from starring in the 2023 blockbuster film “The Sound of Freedom,” which tells the true story of former special agent Tim Ballard and his fight against child sex trafficking. Caviezel said he immediately knew that God was calling him to play the role of Ballard and that the film had the potential to transform lives. By exposing him to the world of child sex trafficking, the film served as “a stark reminder of the urgent need to uphold the dignity and sanctity of life at all stages” and left a deep impact on Caviezel.

“I kept seeing the suffering of all those children, and that is why I fought so hard for years to get this movie out. I will fight against this great evil. I wouldn’t stop, I couldn’t stop, and I will not stop,” an emotional Caviezel shouted to much applause. “I had to say yes to God, yes to those children in need, and yes to the parents who mourn for the loss of their children. Now, I thank God for all of you who said yes, who supported this film and continue to spread this message – that God’s children are no longer for sale!”

There are many enemies of this message, Caviezel said, particularly those who pervert God’s perfect design for sexuality and aim to destroy our culture through abortion “under the guise of appeasement and clothed as compassion.” A societal distortion of love is responsible for such a tragedy, Caviezel said. The physical toll of taking on the role of Jesus – which included a separated shoulder, a lung infection, two heart surgeries, and a lighting strike, among other injuries – helped him appreciate the true, genuine, sacrificial love that God has for us. Caviezel encouraged all in attendance to study Jesus to learn of this love.

“You will see your relationships changing, you will see your view of the world changing, you will learn that much of what is called love in this age of disobedience is nothing more than just exploitation and not even remotely similar to God’s love,” Caviezel said. “Jesus will open your eyes to a greater degree, then to a greater degree again and again and again and again, until you see with His eyes. At that point, you will begin to see the need for this change He was bringing about. And the more you seek Him, the more you will burn to love Him. The beginning of life, ladies and gentlemen, is the foundation for the beginning of love.”

Caviezel then shared his and his wife’s personal journey of adoption. After nine years of marriage without conceiving, the Caviezels opened their arms to three children from China, each with uniquely difficult medical issues – their youngest son having a serious cancer with a low chance of survival. They still said yes to this adoption and allowed the Lord to lead them by the hands every step of the way.

“God gives us, ladies and gentlemen, just enough grace to live in the moment,” Caviezel said. “We could not know and would not have known or been able to handle the uncertainty of this adoption, the dangerous surgeries, or the multiple hospital stays, if we had seen the whole picture. All we could do was listen for God’s guidance and embrace the moment. I am blessed to share with you today, through God’s grace, all three of our children are happy and healthy.”

Caviezel underscored that while all children are perfect in God’s eyes, regardless of their physical or mental challenges, we must be courageous in defending them. Referencing the Founding Fathers’ vision for the right to life, Caviezel said abortion on demand is not a right granted by the Constitution, and that “all of heaven cries out against this crime.” We cannot, therefore, be guilty of indifference, which St. Maximilian Kolbe described as the greatest sin of the 20th century. “We must shake off this indifference, ladies and gentlemen, this destructive tolerance of evil. And only our faith and the wisdom of the Church is going to save us, but it’s going to require men and women like you – warriors – ready to risk your reputations, your names, even your very lives to stand for the truth.”

Since the victorious overturning of Roe v. Wade two years ago, Caviezel shared several sobering truths still facing the pro-life movement. Chemical abortions are rising, and a handful of states do not restrict abortion at any stage, allowing executions up to the moment of delivery. One state has even passed laws preventing coroners from investigating miscarriages and prenatal deaths up to 28 days after birth, while another has created a hotline including referrals to an abortion facility that performs online satanic ritual abortions.

Caviezel pleaded for prayers, asking pastors, bishops, and the pope to avoid the temptation of timidity: “We need our leaders to challenge us and to boldly preach an unpopular Gospel, both in season and out of season. Church leaders, you were not made to fit in – you were born to stand out!”

Finally, Caviezel recited an excerpt from Reagan’s “A Time for Choosing” speech in 1964 that argued for freedom, limited government, and a defense against sex trafficking and abortion. We must stand and fight for what’s worth dying for, Caviezel stressed, and not let evil advance.

“Freedom is the highest aspiration of the American people,” Caviezel said. “Yes, the price has been high, but we’ve never been unwilling to pay that price. We shall negotiate for it, sacrifice for it, but we shall never, ever, surrender for it, now or ever, so help me God! … We must fight for that authentic freedom and live, my friends – by God, we must live. And with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword, may you join St. Michael and all the angels in defending God’s little children and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight right back to hell where they belong!”

After a rousing ovation, RLNI Executive Director Zach Rodgers spoke of the organization’s beginnings as a group of people sitting around a kitchen table in the wake of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. “Now here we are, 50 years from the start of the organization, still fighting to promote and defend innocent human life from conception to natural death,” Rodgers said. “It is the blessing of a lifetime for my staff and I to stand beside you on this mission field. This is what we are called to do.”

The evening ended with a closing prayer and a rendition of “God Bless America” by Kathryn Burt. Many attendees lingered long after the program’s conclusion, still buzzing about the event and Caviezel’s compelling address.

“I knew he was going to be good, but he is such a bold, legit Christian that is just on fire for the Lord, and it’s just awesome to see,” remarked attendee Nate Minnich.

“It was absolutely amazing, and I feel like it brought me even closer to God,” said Julia McNeal. “Hopefully, every single person in here will have enough strength to stand up for God, for children, against abortion, and against the devil.”

Those wishing to donate, volunteer, or sign up for future events with RLNI can visit energize.ichooselife.org to learn more.

* * *