Accompaniment Is Key for Those Struggling with Mental Health Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“We’re called to love our brothers and sisters in Christ, to be the loving face of the Father in their lives, and [for those who struggle with mental illness], we can do this by accompanying them in their journey in life, showing we truly care,” said Dr. Melanie Williams, a licensed clinical psychologist who serves as the associate director of clinical liaison and diocesan mental health ministries at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20 percent of adults in the United States will experience a mental health condition, with 17 percent of youths ages 6-17 following suit.

With May being National Mental Health Awareness month, the Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend is promoting a new initiative that fosters support in parishes throughout the diocese for the faithful to attend to their mental health needs.

“There are so many people sitting in the pews of our churches who are suffering,” Williams told Today’s Catholic. “They’re suffering in isolation. … We have to be the ones to reach out and simply ask, ‘How are you doing?’” Williams said.

By spearheading this initiative, Williams plans to help raise awareness and create spaces of comfort.

“We’re going into the parishes to help start ministries that are specifically aimed at increasing awareness of mental health,” Williams explained. “We want to help people feel less alone if they or a loved one is struggling with mental illness. We’re training lay volunteers to spiritually accompany people going through a difficult time or a mental health challenge so people feel more supported in their parish community. Plus, we will be strengthening the knowledge of our pastors and priests so they can better respond to the needs of those suffering from mental health [concerns].”

The goal is to have a mental health support group in every parish within the diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. In these groups, parishioners can share their crosses with others who understand and can accompany those in need.

But the faithful as a whole should be educated enough about mental health issues to help themselves and those in their communities with mental crosses. Williams shared ways in which people can help.

Pray

“The first thing any Catholic can do during this Mental Health Awareness Month is pray,” Williams said. “As Catholics, we want to first seek the Lord and His healing, because ultimately Christ is the healer. … We know from a psychological point of view that meditation is so good for our mental health – it slows down our breathing and slows down our thoughts. We should slow ourselves down because this life is so fast-paced.”

A prime example of Catholic meditation is praying the Rosary.

“We can meditate upon the beautiful mysteries of the life of Christ and His mother in the Rosary. We can even intercede for those who are struggling with a mental health challenge through that prayer,” Williams said.

Reach Out

Mental illness can be exacerbated by isolation. During this month, parishioners ought to reach out to those who appear to be struggling.

“Keep an eye out for a friend or loved one who has been not showing up to things that they normally show up to, or those who seem more sad than usual,” Williams said.

By talking to others about mental struggles and not treating them as taboo, Catholics can raise great awareness, Williams added.

“What we can do is start talking to each other about mental health challenges like stress or anxiety. We need to just normalize and reduce the stigma around having conversations about tough things,” she said.

“It’s always important for family, friends, loved ones of those struggling with mental health challenges to remember what works for one does not always work for all,” Williams said. “For some, counseling is helpful, and for others, engaging in self-help like prayer and exercise is helpful.”

Take Advantage of Resources

“Our Catholic Charities website has a whole page of mental health resources in the local area as well as nationwide,” Williams said. “We have books, podcasts, and webinars that you can look up and use to learn more about mental health.” Those resources can be found online at ccfwsb.org/catholic-mental-health-ministries.

Williams added: “Maybe mental health wasn’t something that you spoke about in your family growing up. There are a lot of great resources, especially by good, solid Catholic therapists and psychologists who integrate our Catholic faith with psychology.”

“There are also a lot of wonderful Catholic therapists in our diocese, and a lot of great Christian-based therapists as well who are respectful of Catholic teaching. We have many who approach mental health from a Catholic perspective, so reach out to Catholic Charities to help you find these resources,” Williams said.

Ultimately, the best way to show God’s love is to meet people where they are in their journey.

“Sometimes people may not be ready to make a change or to seek healing, but our consistent love and support for them in the midst of their suffering is so important,” Williams said. “We should accompany others on their journey where they are at. Instead of telling them what to do, we should just support and be with them.”

It comes down to “just being a friend,” Williams said. “It is more than enough.”

Struggling with mental health? You are not alone. Contact Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend at 260-422-5625 for resources or someone to talk to. For severe cases, dial 988 (the suicide and crisis lifeline) for immediate assistance.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff reporter for Today’s Catholic.

St. Dymphna’s Refuge

St. Therese Catholic Church in Fort Wayne hosts a monthly meeting of St. Dymphna’s Refuge, a peer-to-peer support group for those struggling with mental health issues. St. Dymphna is the patron saint of stress, anxiety, and mental health. The mission of St. Dymphna’s Refuge is to provide an environment in which people can meet to share their mental health experiences and Catholic faith. According to St. Therese’s website, “We pray together to grow spiritually closer in our relationship with God, while supporting parents, family members, and caregivers. Our goal is to provide a refuge for people to be heard in a safe, confidential, and nonjudgmental environment, where isolation and stigma dissipate as supportive community is created.” To learn more, visit sttheresefw.org/st-dymphna, call the parish at 260-747-9193, or email [email protected].

Mental Health Ministry at St. Pius X

St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger is partnering with Catholic Charities and the Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers to create a mental health ministry. Among the goals of this new ministry are: to educate parishioners and their families on topics related to mental health and wellness; to provide spiritual accompaniment to those who need it; to reduce the stigma of mental illness; and to guide parishioners and their families in finding mental health resources such as counseling/therapy or support groups when necessary. To learn more about this ministry, visit stpius.net/mentalhealth.

