Abolishing Death Penalty Among ICC’s Priorities at Statehouse Indiana Catholic Conference Victoria Arthur

At the beginning of a new legislative session, the Indiana Catholic Conference (ICC) is already out front on numerous issues, including the state’s recently reignited debate regarding the death penalty.

The 124th Indiana General Assembly began on Wednesday, January 8, less than a month after the state carried out its first execution in 15 years.

Lawmakers are now considering – and the ICC is strongly supporting – House Bill 1030, which would eradicate the death penalty in Indiana. Its author, Representative Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne), is a Catholic who has spoken widely about his personal change of heart concerning capital punishment, which he was in favor of until recently.

The ICC’s support for this measure comes as additional Catholic lawmakers are leading the charge on other key legislation, including bolstering parents’ authority over their children’s use of social media and offering a fresh start to residents who have an eviction on their record.

Underscoring these issues is the Catholic Church’s unwavering commitment to upholding the sanctity of human life and protecting the vulnerable, according to Alexander Mingus, executive director of the ICC, the public policy voice of the Catholic Church in Indiana.

“As we discern our priorities for any given legislative session, we always try to stay attentive to the moral areas the Church cares about – in particular, matters concerning the dignity of the human person,” Mingus said. “But we also look at what is on the minds of legislators and how we can advance the Church’s long and rich tradition of social teaching when it comes to the issues of the day.”

The ICC has been taking that approach since its inception close to 60 years ago. Now, Mingus is its new leader following the retirement of his predecessor, Angela Espada. And there is a new voice at the ICC, too – that of Roarke LaCoursiere, its new associate director.

With her background in law and her deep formation in Catholic tradition, LaCoursiere has immersed herself in the death penalty debate that has been making headlines since then-Governor Eric Holcomb announced in June that Indiana would resume executions in Indiana state prisons. Despite opposition from the five Catholic bishops in the state, the ICC, and other pro-life advocates, 49-year-old Joseph Corcoran was executed on December 18 for the murders of four people in Fort Wayne in 1997.

In their recent ICC podcast, LaCoursiere and Mingus discussed the legislation Morris introduced two weeks before the execution – and well ahead of the opening of the 2025 Indiana General Assembly. House Bill 1030 has undergone its first reading and now awaits further

action in the Committee on Courts and Criminal Code.

“I’m so inspired by Representative Bob Morris and the efforts that he has taken to spread the word about how abolition of the death penalty is in line with the pro-life agenda, and all the efforts he’s made to talk to his co-legislators about this issue,” LaCoursiere said.

Mingus, who helped institute the weekly ICC podcast four years ago, called on the Catholic faithful to engage on this and other key issues throughout the upcoming session. He pointed to numerous resources on the ICC website, indianacc.org, which also includes access to the podcast, better known as the ICAN (Indiana Catholic Action Network) podcast.

“If you haven’t thought much about the death penalty or the Church’s teaching on it, take some time to read about it and to pray about it, just as we have – trying to steep ourselves in the Church’s wisdom,” Mingus said. “This is very much going to be an issue that is on everybody’s mind, and we’re going to be talking about it.”

ICC leaders testified on day one of the legislative session in support of another measure – Senate Bill 11, which would require social media companies to verify parental permission for users younger than age 16. Its author, Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores), introduced legislation last year aimed at restricting minors from accessing online pornography – a measure that was ultimately signed into law.

“The Catholic Bishops of Indiana, as pastors, are aware of the potential harms of social media and the emerging body of evidence that links mental health issues with social media usage,” Mingus said during a January 8 hearing on the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Youth are particularly vulnerable to harm and exploitation online, and we believe this bill makes an important step toward their greater protection. … The requirements in this bill respect the authority of parents as the primary educators of their children,” Mingus continued. “Senate Bill 11 would give parents a tool for checking unmonitored and unapproved social media use.”

Another Catholic lawmaker, Senator Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), is Bohacek’s co-sponsor on that legislation, as well as the primary author of another measure that has the support of the ICC. Senate Bill 142 would automatically expunge, or permanently erase, an eviction from a person’s record after seven years. Under current law, an individual has to proactively apply for an eviction to be expunged – and only after 10 years.

The ICC and other advocates say passage of this bill would open doors for people who face serious challenges in attaining a stable housing situation. A past eviction creates what many call a “Scarlet E,” haunting a tenant for years.

“This would be a preferential option for people who have been struggling with housing,” LaCoursiere said. “Taking an eviction off their record could help them find another rental unit much more easily, or to even open up the possibility for them to one day be homeowners.”

In this long session of the General Assembly, held every two years and culminating in passage of the state’s biennial budget, fiscal matters will be at the forefront. Attaining universal school choice will again be a high priority for the ICC and other advocates, including the Indiana Non-Public Education Association (INPEA).

Two years ago, the state legislature expanded school choice eligibility to 97 percent of Indiana families. This year, advocates want to see that reach 100 percent, ensuring that any Indiana family can receive a voucher for their child to attend a school of their choosing.

“We will be working with INPEA and other organizations to make school choice universal in this legislative session,” LaCoursiere said.

She and Mingus encourage the Catholic faithful to stay up to date on the issues and legislation before the General Assembly by joining the Indiana Catholic Action Network (ICAN). Details can be found on the ICC website.

“To amplify the voice of the Church, we need the engagement of all Catholics in our state,” Mingus said. “We thank everyone who has been active with our ICAN network in the past, and we hope to expand our reach as we work to bring the timeless teachings of the Catholic Church to the public arena.”

For more information and ways to get involved with the ICC and its mission, visit indianacc.org.

