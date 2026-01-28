A Survival Love Story Christina Capecchi Twenty Something

Zach Zarembinski was 18 when he suffered a massive brain bleed during a high-school football game, was rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and placed in a coma. Nine days later, 16-year-old Isabelle Richard arrived at the adjacent children’s hospital on the same campus after a near-fatal car crash left her in a coma.

This year they will be married.

Somehow God wove their survival stories into one beautiful love story. Zach and Isabelle, both devout Christians, will be celebrating their romance this Valentine’s Day at their favorite Italian restaurant as they continue to plan their September wedding.

“God orchestrated this in His perfect timing,” says Isabelle, now 23, a Hy-Vee employee from Lakeville, Minnesota. “It’s crazy what God can do!”

Looking back, the couple can trace the many ways God nudged them together. Zach learned about Isabelle when her mom came to the news conference announcing his release from the hospital. After nine days in a coma, his discharge gave her hope.

Their moms connected on Facebook. When Isabelle’s mother shared the news that, after two and a half months, her daughter was finally out of a coma, Zach felt compelled to leave an encouraging comment online – and to come meet her in her hospital room. A photo was snapped of the two teens – Isabelle in her hospital bed, Zach crouching behind her, both smiling brightly. It was February of 2019.

In the months that followed, neither faced an easy road to recovery. Both leaned on their faith. Zach’s spiritual life had been cultivated by many Catholic influences. He was in his fifth year at Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, Minnesota, a respected Catholic school where a Benedictine nun served as chaplain of his football team.

Benedictine Sister Linda Soler was “a steady presence for Zach,” praying for him often and striking up regular conversations when he visited her office in campus ministry. Meanwhile, Rebecca Fandrich, a theology teacher, opened his eyes to the power of the Holy Spirit. “I learned how to live with a deeper understanding of the world beyond the five senses,” Zach said.

He worked to lose weight, become a runner, and advance his career. Isabelle relearned how to walk, talk, and drive – all while completing high school. Five and a half years after the two had first met in Isabelle’s hospital room, she received the final all-clear from her neurosurgeon. When her mom, Esther, shared the news on Facebook, Zach left another encouraging comment. Esther responded and suggested the two families go out for dinner.

“I’m so proud of you,” Zach remembers telling her. At the same time, he was thinking: “Wow, she’s pretty! Let me get her phone number!”

He did – and their courtship soon began. The twenty-somethings discovered their shared Christian values and the remarkable way they complemented each other. In part, that balance traced back to their brain injuries: Zach’s on the left, Isabelle’s on the right.

“She’s the creative thinker, and I handle the nuts and bolts,” said Zach, now 25, who lives in Apple Valley, Minnesota, and works at a Verizon store.

Strong where the other is weak. With God at the center, they move forward as one.

They’re planning a September wedding in Red Wing, Minnesota, with their pastor from ZOE Church in Burnsville, which is associated with the Assemblies of God.

Reflecting on their journey to the altar still fills them with awe.

“God was looking out for us the whole time,” said Isabelle.

“God is faithful,” added Zach. “All those painful moments made me stronger and led me to Isabelle.”

When people hear they story, many remark that it sounds like a Hallmark movie.

Zach has the perfect reply: “God writes better stories than Hallmark!”

* * *