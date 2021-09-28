A statement from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

On Sept. 19, 2021, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend became aware of allegations that Father David Huneck engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor. Consistent with diocesan policy, the diocese notified the Department of Child Services of the allegations. It was then forwarded to local police. Father Huneck subsequently resigned as pastor of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City, and as chaplain of Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne. Further, as a precautionary measure, Father Huneck was suspended from all public priestly ministry.

The diocese stands ready to cooperate with civil authorities. The diocese considers it inappropriate to make further comment on this matter at this time.

The diocese is following the Church’s required protocols from the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People for responding effectively, appropriately, and compassionately to all allegations of sexual abuse of minors. We are committed to providing a safe environment for all people, especially the young and vulnerable.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend extends our heartfelt prayers to all who are affected by this news and stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused. Please contact Mary Glowaski, victim’s assistance coordinator and assistant to the bishop in pastoral care, at mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1458.

* * *