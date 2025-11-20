A Selfless Leader on and off the Football Field Todays Catholic

When he’s not making a tackle on the football field for the Saints or leading a student council meeting, Noah Weimer is the student body president for the 2025-26 academic year. As a senior with a jam-packed schedule, Weimer embodies what it means to be “a citizen of two worlds” – the motto of Bishop Dwenger High School.

Weimer’s commitment extends across multiple parts of the school. He is involved in the Medical Club and student council, all while being a dedicated member of the varsity football team. This makes time management more than just a skill for Weimer; it’s a necessity, something his coaches and teachers observe and admire.

“It is definitely hard at times, but between football practice and school, I don’t have much time, so usually I try to suggest my other clubs to meet in the mornings, and that helps greatly,” Weimer said. “For only a few extra minutes of sleep cut off, the morning meetings are more than worth it.”

This proactive approach highlights his dedication, which is a quality that directly relates to his work as president.

Beyond the student council meetings, as a senior, Weimer is a vital leader on Dwenger’s football team – and an example for the team’s underclassmen. Coaches and teammates said Weimer has always had a positive influence on his peers and is a dedicated player and is known for being an excellent mentor to younger players. Weimer ensures that every member of the team feels seen and heard. His style of leadership stands out to his coaches, coupled with a tireless work ethic.

“Noah does an outstanding job leading by example,” said Jason Garrett, head coach of the Dwenger football program. “He has tremendous work ethic, is coachable, and does all he can to mentor and help younger players.”

As student body president, Weimer hopes to take the values of the Bishop Dwenger community and take them beyond the school campus. He is focused on making a positive impact through community service and charitable support. He demonstrates the compassion and Catholic beliefs that Dwenger is known for. It is also important to him that the students be rewarded for their good work.

“My plans this year have been to give back to as many charities and communities as I can,” Weimer said. “This can be through monetary donations or, plainly, just items. I want to help Bishop Dwenger build up its service side even more through our works of student council. Through all this, the actual student body, if we meet the goals, will also get rewards for the good works. We can get things like dress-down days or even two-hour delay days,” Weimer said.

Although Dwenger has always been focused on service, in recent years there has been an increase in the participation for these events, and Weimer hopes the to make serving the community a priority this year and in years to come.

“I know that Noah’s mission is to get all the students involved at BDHS,” said Jason Schiffli, the principal of Bishop Dwenger. “Whether he is planning a food collection or a coat collection or planning a fun event that builds community and unity, his end result is for greater student involvement. What makes me the proudest is seeing the students come together to pull off an unbelievable feat, such as collecting food for the needy. I believe they have broken the record the past two years.”

Weimer’s success in both clubs and sports comes from his desire to care for others. He makes an effort to form relationships with every Dwenger student and teacher he encounters. He easily begins conversations that leave a lasting impression. His friendliness and genuine interest in people have made him a highly influential figure in the school.

“He has an infectious personality that invites people to be a part of everything he is involved in,” Garrett said. “He has a big heart and cares about the people he surrounds himself with. We are all very proud of Noah for sure.”

Weimer proves that effective leadership isn’t just about planning events. It’s about commitment, leading by example, and caring for the people in the community. As this year’s student body president, people can expect to see a year of increased service, strong school spirit, and leadership that shines both under the Friday night lights and in the halls of Bishop Dwenger.

Clara Liponoga is a sophomore at Bishop Dwenger.

