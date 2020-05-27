A salute to the vals and sals of the Catholic high schools Todays Catholic

The following is an excerpt from the homily given by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades in a livestreamed Mass on May 17, the Sixth Sunday of Easter:

We’re in the midst of graduation season. I feel sorry for our college and high school graduates who aren’t able to celebrate their graduation ceremonies, unable to gather with their classmates and receive their diplomas together because of the pandemic. Our four Catholic high schools hope to celebrate these ceremonies in late July, if it is possible. I miss celebrating their Baccalaureate Masses, but hopefully it will be possible at that time. In any event, let’s be sure to congratulate our young men and women on their graduations. To the graduates who are watching this Mass, we are proud of you!

Read about the Catholic high school valedictorian and salutatorians here:

Bishop Dwenger High School —Valedictorian David LaMaster

Bishop Dwenger High School — Salutatorian Shea Odle

Bishop Luers High School — Co-valedictorian Mary Braun

Bishop Luers High School — Co-valedictorian Mary Cicchiello

Marian High School —Valedictorian Joseph Rice

Marian High School — Salutatorian Matthew Mielke

Saint Joseph High School — Valedictorian Rebecca Pan

Saint Joseph High School — Salutatorian Bridget Stockrahm

* * *