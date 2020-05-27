May 27, 2020 // Diocese
A salute to the vals and sals of the Catholic high schools
The following is an excerpt from the homily given by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades in a livestreamed Mass on May 17, the Sixth Sunday of Easter:
We’re in the midst of graduation season. I feel sorry for our college and high school graduates who aren’t able to celebrate their graduation ceremonies, unable to gather with their classmates and receive their diplomas together because of the pandemic. Our four Catholic high schools hope to celebrate these ceremonies in late July, if it is possible. I miss celebrating their Baccalaureate Masses, but hopefully it will be possible at that time. In any event, let’s be sure to congratulate our young men and women on their graduations. To the graduates who are watching this Mass, we are proud of you!
Read about the Catholic high school valedictorian and salutatorians here:
Bishop Dwenger High School —Valedictorian David LaMaster
Bishop Dwenger High School — Salutatorian Shea Odle
Bishop Luers High School — Co-valedictorian Mary Braun
Bishop Luers High School — Co-valedictorian Mary Cicchiello
Marian High School —Valedictorian Joseph Rice
Marian High School — Salutatorian Matthew Mielke
Saint Joseph High School — Valedictorian Rebecca Pan
Saint Joseph High School — Salutatorian Bridget Stockrahm
