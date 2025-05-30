A Pilgrim’s Journey: First Week is Full of God’s Beauty Todays Catholic

What a week of growth and love for the first week of the pilgrimage! I couldn’t have imagined this feeling of certainty that I have gotten in the first several days of this adventure. The understanding of what the message that Christ wants to spread is very clear. It’s a message of hope. To have the ability to go up to people and share that message is unbelievable. Then, to get to know these people and talk about Jesus is a true blessing! Also, not to mention the moments of grace that I have gotten to see and feel on this trip.

The very first day of pilgrimage was a day I won’t forget – for a couple reasons. We began at St. John the Evangelist in downtown Indianapolis, where we had our send-off and our thanksgiving Mass. The Mass was a sign for me to realize that I was really going on mission with the Lord. I thank the Lord for that Mass because I got to see friends and family. Their goodbyes are fueling my love for them and for the Lord. Their support helped me to see that the Lord really is in control, and whatever happens, He will take care of it.

Then, just like that, we were off to the races, to the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois. My team and I were so excited to be at the first stop of the pilgrimage at St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton, Illinois. We had practiced beforehand how things would go on the pilgrimage, but you don’t really know until you get out to do the assignment. You could feel the excitement and joy from the team. One of our chaplains handed Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament to Bishop Ronald A. Hicks. Everything went so fast, and we did everything smoothly. It was amazing to see how the team came together and became warriors for the Lord.

Just after this, though, I witnessed a true moment of grace. On the way to another stop, we had Jesus exposed in the van we’re riding in during our procession to the next church. We had some quiet time to pray with Jesus, and people were also following to the next church. I was driving the van, and I saw behind us a long line of cars. It was just so cool to see this all for the Lord.

From the corner of my eye, I was able to witness something that caught me off guard and moved me with emotion. There was a car stopped at a four-way stop. The man from the vehicle got out, dropped to his knees, and made the Sign of the Cross. After seeing that, I glanced in the rearview mirror and caught a glimpse of the Lord. I heard Him say, “The sheep knows it’s Shepard.” I quietly reflected on that phrase, but then a few moments later, I saw a sign that said, “God loves you and loves me.” I felt tears well up in my eyes. I don’t know why it was so powerful, but Him reconfirming His love for me was very meaningful.

There were also a few moments that felt very biblical. In order to get from diocese to diocese, we travel in the van with Jesus, but there are some other special ways we get to travel with Him. One of these ways that seemed especially biblical was accompanying Him on a boat. It made me think back to when the disciples were in the boat with the Lord, when the storm hit, and the disciples were on the boat singing and praising Christ. With birds chirping in the background, the water hitting the side of the boat, and the gentle breeze – it was a true God moment, where we got to see Him before us and before all of creation.

Another special way that we travel that has felt very biblical is during processions. In these moments of the pilgrimage, we get to follow Jesus just like the followers of Christ did back then. We follow Him to His bridegroom, the Church, getting a glimpse of how the disciples walked with Jesus, and how He walked with His followers, and the conversations they probably had as they walked and shared meals. I can only say, thank you, Lord, for this blessing!

God has truly shown Himself in every part of this week. The beauty we’ve seen simply points to Him. And this is just the first week, which was full of adventure and holiness. I can’t wait to see what else He has in store for us.

So please pray for us and pray for the mission. Pray for this Jubilee Year of Hope. And I will continue to pray for you all. God bless!

Johnny Hernandez, a parishioner at St. Henry Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, is one of eight perpetual pilgrims on the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. He is writing weekly for Today’s Catholic.

