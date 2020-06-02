A Mother’s Hope receives episcopal blessing Jennifer Barton Staff Writer

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades blessed A Mother’s Hope in Fort Wayne, a home for pregnant women facing homelessness, June 2. The home also provides resources and classes to assist new mothers in their journey to building better lives.

During his visit, founder and Executive Director Stasia Roth explained to Bishop Rhoades how the residents of A Mother’s Hope work together to maintain the home. They also take classes in child care through both the home and from outside organizations.

One resident stated that she learned more from staying at the residence during the birth of her fourth child than she ever learned during her previous pregnancies.

The home includes a chapel called the Divine Mercy Chapel, which the residents are free to utilize for prayer time.

* * *