A Happy and Blessed Easter!

Easter message from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Dear Friends in Christ,

During this Holy Week, we celebrate the mystery of our salvation that was accomplished by Christ in the last days of His life on earth. We celebrate during the Sacred Triduum the Paschal Mystery, the passing of the Lord from this world to the Father, His blessed Passion, Death and Resurrection.

You are remembered in my prayers as we celebrate the glorious feast of Easter. As Jesus liberated us from sin by His death, He opens for us the way to a new life by His resurrection. As St. Paul wrote: “We were indeed buried with Him through baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might live in newness of life” (Romans 6:4).

We rejoice at Easter with all the men, women and children who received the gift of new life in Christ through the sacraments of initiation at the Easter Vigil. We welcome them to the Church as our brothers and sisters in Christ.

In the resurrection of Jesus, love has been shown to be stronger than evil and stronger than death. May the Holy Spirit help us to bear witness to this love! May the Risen Lord bless you with joy at Easter and throughout

the Easter season!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades,

Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

* * *