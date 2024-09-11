A Eucharistic Word: Go!

Looking back, among the many highlights for me from this summer’s 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis was the overwhelming sense of camaraderie, community, and communion that dominated the week. I encountered friends, friends of friends, and met many new friends, too.

There was a special kind of joy and energy that pervaded the week. There were some unforgettable talks, some beautiful liturgies, and some very moving opportunities for Eucharistic adoration – in which you could hear a pin drop with nearly 60,000 adorers in Lucas Oil Stadium.

In many ways, the Congress felt like a gigantic family reunion, the kind you really don’t want to end! But we had no choice. And, really, leaving was the whole point. But we weren’t just leaving, we were sent.

The conclusion of the Congress began the third and final year of our National Eucharistic Revival, the Year of Mission. It’s a yearlong reminder for us that the Eucharist nourishes us as we endeavor toward holiness – that we’re supposed to be holy so that others might also be holy. This is the apostolic call of all the baptized.

That’s why the Second Vatican Council describes our mission to evangelize as something intrinsic to our Eucharistic living: “The Eucharist is the source and summit of evangelization.” Not only the bread and wine change at the Mass. So, too, do we; so, too, does the world.

This means that the Eucharistic mystery we celebrate, receive, and are to embody has as its proper end no less than the salvation of the world. We are called, by our Eucharistic witness, to bring Christ to every facet of our lives, to truly allow Christ to live in us. With St. Paul, we dare to say, “I live, no longer I, but Christ lives in me” (Gal 2:20). And if Christ is living in us, we allow Him to live in the world. At each Eucharist, we are further Christified, and, along with us, the world.

There’s a rather memorable line from Chicago’s late Cardinal Francis E. George that helps underscore the importance of this reality: “People who are holy, whether or not publicly recognized by the Church as saints, keep the world from turning into hell.”

It’s true. One of the most effective ways for the Eucharist to transform the world is by transforming you and me first. With our own, unique embodiment of the Eucharistic mystery, we give witness to the world of the truth, beauty, and goodness of Eucharistic living. With our own unique embodiment of the Eucharistic mystery, we do our own part in increasing the membership of the Body of Christ. When in our lives we share the gifts of Christ – when we are glorifying Christ by our lives – we make the Church present, as Christ’s body. We participate in the increase of His members. We bring life to the world.

But it’s most consoling, inspiring, and encouraging that when Christ sent us to baptize and preach to the nations just before His ascension, He promised to be with us always. We must remember our apostolic activity is rooted in someone far greater than us. Nourished, strengthened, and guided by Christ in the Eucharist, our missionary undertakings – in whatever capacity we might be called to live them out – are the works of Christ.

So, in this Year of Mission, let’s remember that while we go out in the world to live Christ and give Christ to all, we aren’t alone.

And before we go, let’s be sure to remember to return, regularly and often, to the Eucharistic Lord, who remains in our tabernacles until the end of time. For in that encounter we find the source of our very lives. As Cardinal George described in these encouraging and consoling words: “Our lives are transformed through frequent contact with the Lord present in the Blessed Sacrament. It is impossible to spend extended periods of time with Christ, adoring Him, thanking Him, and uniting our wills to His, and not have Him change our lives.”

Michael R. Heinlein is author of “Glorifying Christ: The Life of Cardinal Francis E. George, O.M.I.” and a promised member of the Association of Pauline Cooperators.

