A Catholic Family’s Guide to Summer
The beginning of June brings great anticipation for much needed family time and summer fun with the kids. The few weeks ahead seem like an eternity. Then in the blink of an eye July happens, back to school is around the corner, and it seems we may not have accomplished as much as we’d hoped. But there’s still time to make lasting memories, and of the kind that have a lasting impact on your family’s faith journey. Consider the following in the coming weeks:
- Visit a Museum, Shrine, or Go on a Pilgrimage – There are plenty of places right here in Indiana for a day trip including the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, the Shrine of St. Mother Theodore Guerin at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, The Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John, Indiana. Also, Consider visiting the St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington, Indiana to pray at our Lady’s Grotto and visit the statue of the Blessed Solanus Casey on his feast day – July 30, or even take spend some time indoors on a sweltering summer day by visiting our own Diocesan Museum in Fort Wayne.
- Create a Prayer Space in Your Back Yard – Summer time includes yard maintenance, but the fruits of our labor include beautiful spaces to sit and relax with family and friends. Go one step further by creating a space where your family can pray the rosary or read a prayer book. This space could display a statue of your favorite Saint and flowers in prayer dedication. Consider having your children paint rocks with prayer intentions to scatter around the flowerbeds.
- Go Stargazing – Stargazing is a great way to quietly contemplate the universe that God created, oh and it’s just plain fun. For a more structured event, Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, 7215 St Joe Rd, FW 46835, will offer Adoration Under the Stars on Saturday, July 27.
- Schedule a Family Service Project – It doesn’t have to be big, perhaps just putting together bags for the needy, but whatever you do start with your family praying for those you hope to help and do it with a loving and giving heart.
