A Place to Dream at Our Lady of Hungary Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

When Francisca Flores first walked into the space that is now the library at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic School, it wasn’t a place for students to read or gather. It was a storage room.

Flores, the school’s principal since August of 2024, cleared out a small corner for herself, thinking it might become her office. But soon, she had a different vision.

“There was no library for the kids,” Flores said. “We needed to bring back the library that was here before. … We need a place for these kids to just enjoy, to dream, to have hope.”

On Tuesday, April 28, that dream became reality as students were welcomed into a newly transformed media center, the result of a $50,000 renovation through the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard Makeover Project.

The project was made possible through a partnership among the College Football Playoff Foundation, Notre Dame Athletics, the Alliance for Catholic Education at the University of Notre Dame, and School Specialty. It marks the first Catholic school — and the first school in South Bend — to benefit from a remodeling project through this collaboration.

The media center was refurnished with new bookshelves, tables, a large-screen TV, books, and more. The redesigned space is intended to support reading, collaboration and academic growth while fostering a sense of belonging for students.

John Staud, executive director of the Alliance for Catholic Education, said the project reflects the power of collaboration.

“Today we celebrate the amazing work that can happen when different groups come together,” Staud said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school. “The College Football Playoff Foundation, School Specialty, Notre Dame Athletics, and ACE working alongside the leadership here at Our Lady of Hungary have created a space that will continue to be a source of life and hope for this community.”

The Extra Yard Makeover Project is a signature initiative of the College Football Playoff Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting K–12 education and educators across the country.

Staud was joined at the ceremony by other officials from the University of Notre Dame, including Missy Conboy, senior deputy athletics director, as well as the university’s leprechaun mascot. David Maugel, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was also in attendance.

“We believe teachers are the secret ingredient not only to student achievement but also to great communities,” said Britton Banowsky, executive director of the College Football Playoff Foundation. “Partnerships like this allow us to bring resources together in a way that creates meaningful impact for schools and students.”

Our Lady of Hungary Catholic School, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. That long history is something Father Ben Landrigan, pastor of Our Lady of Hungary Parish, sees as central to the school’s identity.

“The school has been part and parcel of this parish’s mission since the beginning. They built this school 100 years ago, before focusing on the church, because the pastor at the time said … if we don’t teach our kids, they won’t stay Catholic. Why build a church that won’t be filled if we don’t teach them?”

That founding vision continues today, even as the community it serves has changed.

“We’re still doing the same mission as then,” Father Landrigan said. “This parish and school used to serve children of Hungarian immigrants, and now we’re serving children of Hispanic immigrants, but it’s the same goal: help them learn English and learn the Faith, and their families will be evangelized through them.”

Flores, who has led the school for the past two years, told Today’s Catholic that the renovation is one step in a larger effort to build up the school.

“I enjoy helping these students achieve their dreams — through planning, working hard and working together,” said Flores, who said she looks forward to continuing the momentum she’s seeing at the school and exploring other collaborative opportunities. “If you have gifts that are needed here in Our Lady, come and talk to us,” she added.

Father Landrigan said that, for the students, the impact of the renovation goes beyond academics.

“I think even beyond any of the physical things that showed up in this room, for the kids, it’s an experience that tells them that my school is special and, therefore, I am special.”

Flores said students are aware that others are investing in them.

“I told them, there are so many people thinking of you, thinking that you can do it,” said Flores, a member of Notre Dame’s Mary Ann Remick Leadership Program. “You don’t see them, but they are there, and they are coming to help you.”

For Father Landrigan, the visible signs of support also matter.

“To see just the Notre Dame logo and the leprechaun here and all those things, that makes them feel valued,” he said.

Back in the newly renovated space, students now have a place to read, collaborate and gather — something that once existed only as a vision.

“This space means a lot,” Flores said. “It means our students feel unique. They feel loved because someone is paying attention and listening to their dreams. Now this will be a place where our students and teachers come to believe we can do it, a place to dream, a place to have hope, and a place to build and grow as disciples for Christ.”

Scott Warden is editor-in-chief of Today’s Catholic. Email him at [email protected].

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