August 24, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 24, 2025
Arcola
Mary Ellen Rice, 89, St. Patrick
Elkhart
Sebastiana Vazquez, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Mary Pauline Hornak, 93, St. Charles Borromeo
Bette Worley, 82, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Larry Craighead, 77, St. Joseph
Rosie Sexton, 89, St. Jude
Keith Jackson, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Jane Smith, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Larry W. Unger, 87, St. John the Evangelist
Huntington
Marsha K. Fisher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul
Robert Paul Kaltenmark, 86, SS. Peter and Paul
John Kindler, 85, SS. Peter and Paul
Laura L. Murphy, 65, SS. Peter & Paul
Sr. Christopher Rudell, 97, Victory Noll
Sr. Angeline Walczyk, 91, Victory Noll
Mishawaka
John Collins, 79, Queen of Peace
Judy Morse, 85, Queen of Peace
Dennis Norkus, 88, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Connie Lou Osborn, 71, St. John the Baptist
Dale Oberley, 70, St. Louis Besancon
New Carlisle
Barbara Ann Turczynski, 86, St. Stanislaus Kostka
South Bend
Amanda Rasmussen, 34, Christ the King
Lori Siade, 62, St. Adalbert
Ralph Wituski, 78, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Charles Curtis, 76, St. Bernard
