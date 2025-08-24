Todays Catholic
August 24, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 24, 2025

Todays Catholic

Arcola

Mary Ellen Rice, 89, St. Patrick

Elkhart

Sebastiana Vazquez, 76, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Mary Pauline Hornak, 93, St. Charles Borromeo

Bette Worley, 82, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Larry Craighead, 77, St. Joseph

Rosie Sexton, 89, St. Jude

Keith Jackson, 82, St. Vincent de Paul

Jane Smith, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Larry W. Unger, 87, St. John the Evangelist

Huntington

Marsha K. Fisher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul

Robert Paul Kaltenmark, 86, SS. Peter and Paul

John Kindler, 85, SS. Peter and Paul

Laura L. Murphy, 65, SS. Peter & Paul

Sr. Christopher Rudell, 97, Victory Noll

Sr. Angeline Walczyk, 91, Victory Noll

Mishawaka

John Collins, 79, Queen of Peace

Judy Morse, 85, Queen of Peace

Dennis Norkus, 88, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Connie Lou Osborn, 71, St. John the Baptist

Dale Oberley, 70, St. Louis Besancon

New Carlisle

Barbara Ann Turczynski, 86, St. Stanislaus Kostka

South Bend

Amanda Rasmussen, 34, Christ the King

Lori Siade, 62, St. Adalbert

Ralph Wituski, 78, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Charles Curtis, 76, St. Bernard

* * *

