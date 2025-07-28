July 28, 2025 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, July 29: 11 a.m. – Mass with Seminarians, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Friday, August 1: Noon – Mass for Diocesan Employees, Good Shepherd Chapel, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Saturday, August 2: 1:30 p.m. – Mass of Profession of Perpetual Vows for the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka
Sunday, August 3: 10 a.m. – Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend
Monday, August 4: 6 p.m. – Vespers, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, August 6: 6 p.m. – Mass, Our Lady Patroness of America Center, Rome City, followed by Groundbreaking, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church, Rome City
Friday, August 8: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Friday, August 8: 5:30 p.m. – Mass with St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame
Saturday, August 9: 5 p.m. – Mass Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Church and 80th Anniversary of the Parish, Holy Family Church, South Bend
Sunday, August 10: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.