April 27, 2025 // Obituaries
Rest In Peace
Fort Wayne
Rosella Frances Slocum, 95, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Gerre Etzler, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Carol Rupchock, 87, St. Pius X
Huntington
Jean Ann Buzzard, 89, SS. Peter & Paul
New Carlisle
Richard J. Witkowski, 80, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Stephen A. Bickel, 58, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Carol Garcia, 71, St. Adalbert
Wabash
Helen A. Bechtol, 104, St. Bernard
Walkerton
Jack V. Vukovits, 95, St. Patrick
* * *
