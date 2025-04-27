Todays Catholic
April 27, 2025 // Obituaries

Rest In Peace

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Rosella Frances Slocum, 95, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Gerre Etzler, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Carol Rupchock, 87, St. Pius X

Huntington

Jean Ann Buzzard, 89, SS. Peter & Paul

New Carlisle

Richard J. Witkowski, 80, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Stephen A. Bickel, 58, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Carol Garcia, 71, St. Adalbert

Wabash

Helen A. Bechtol, 104, St. Bernard

Walkerton

Jack V. Vukovits, 95, St. Patrick

* * *

