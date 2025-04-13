Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, April 14: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, April 15: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 17: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 18: 3 p.m. – Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, April 19: 9:15 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

