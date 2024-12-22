December 22, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 22, 2024
Bristol
Peter Liegel, 80, St. Mary/Annunciation
Ben Snyder, 40, St. Mary/Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Maxine Rorick, 92, Queen of Angels
Walter Wood, 97, St. Charles Borromeo
Kathleen Devine, 87, St. Peter
James Corrao, 57, St. Vincent de Paul
Dorothy Rioux, 90, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Maryanne Denisi, 73, St. Pius X
Lora Pauli, 58, St. Pius X
Ann Riley, 92, St. Pius X
Marilyn Fodor-Stafford, 97, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
James Carter, 89, Queen of Peace
New Haven
Richard Hathaway, 90, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Richard Nelson, 85, Holy Cross
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.