December 22, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: December 22, 2024

Bristol

Peter Liegel, 80, St. Mary/Annunciation

Ben Snyder, 40, St. Mary/Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Maxine Rorick, 92, Queen of Angels

Walter Wood, 97, St. Charles Borromeo

Kathleen Devine, 87, St. Peter

James Corrao, 57, St. Vincent de Paul

Dorothy Rioux, 90, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Maryanne Denisi, 73, St. Pius X

Lora Pauli, 58, St. Pius X

Ann Riley, 92, St. Pius X

Marilyn Fodor-Stafford, 97, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

James Carter, 89, Queen of Peace

New Haven

Richard Hathaway, 90, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Richard Nelson, 85, Holy Cross

* * *

