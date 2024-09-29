Todays Catholic
September 29, 2024

Rest in Peace: September 29, 2024

Fort Wayne

Catherine Hausfeld, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Judith Frances Mary Sunderland Mick, 76, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Jack Campbell, 98, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Lucille Hixenbaugh, 98, St. Joseph

Mary Nelson, 81, St. Joseph

South Bend

Carol Bauer, 86, Christ the King

Michael Sarowski, 71, Christ the King

Wabash

Andris Ross, 80, St. Bernard

Walkerton

Jennifer Lynn Clingenpeel, 46, St. Patrick

Warsaw

Herbert Kissell, 79, Sacred Heart

