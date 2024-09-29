September 29, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 29, 2024
Fort Wayne
Catherine Hausfeld, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Judith Frances Mary Sunderland Mick, 76, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Jack Campbell, 98, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Lucille Hixenbaugh, 98, St. Joseph
Mary Nelson, 81, St. Joseph
South Bend
Carol Bauer, 86, Christ the King
Michael Sarowski, 71, Christ the King
Wabash
Andris Ross, 80, St. Bernard
Walkerton
Jennifer Lynn Clingenpeel, 46, St. Patrick
Warsaw
Herbert Kissell, 79, Sacred Heart
* * *
