September 15, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 15, 2024

Fort Wayne

Timothy Eakin, 74, St. Charles Borromeo

Virginia Gibson, 89, St. Charles Borromeo

Patricia Helmkamp, 77, St. Charles Borromeo

David Johnston, 79, St. Charles Borromeo

Patricia Kosiak, 85, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary Kay Miller, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Arlene O’Connell, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Maynard Richter, 94, St. Charles Borromeo

William Gillig, 91, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Granger

Juliette Jozwiak, Infant, St. Pius X

South Bend

Thomas Cutler, 93, Christ the King

Connie Delker, 74, Christ the King

John Luczkowski, 84, Christ the King

Daniel Manion, 82, Christ the King

Geraldine Sobecki, 95, Christ the King

Judy Cooreman, 70, Holy Family

Barbara Ginter, 84, St. Adalbert

Terence Kubiak, 67, St. Jude

Warsaw

Douglas Dwyer, 57, Sacred Heart

Laura Gillis, 64, Sacred Heart

