September 15, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 15, 2024
Fort Wayne
Timothy Eakin, 74, St. Charles Borromeo
Virginia Gibson, 89, St. Charles Borromeo
Patricia Helmkamp, 77, St. Charles Borromeo
David Johnston, 79, St. Charles Borromeo
Patricia Kosiak, 85, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Kay Miller, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Arlene O’Connell, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Maynard Richter, 94, St. Charles Borromeo
William Gillig, 91, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Granger
Juliette Jozwiak, Infant, St. Pius X
South Bend
Thomas Cutler, 93, Christ the King
Connie Delker, 74, Christ the King
John Luczkowski, 84, Christ the King
Daniel Manion, 82, Christ the King
Geraldine Sobecki, 95, Christ the King
Judy Cooreman, 70, Holy Family
Barbara Ginter, 84, St. Adalbert
Terence Kubiak, 67, St. Jude
Warsaw
Douglas Dwyer, 57, Sacred Heart
Laura Gillis, 64, Sacred Heart
